Freedom 250’s Lineup Drama Has Performers Dropping Out Fast The stage may be free, but the backlash around Freedom 250 is costing its lineup some star power. By Darrell Marrow Published May 29 2026, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After several artists pulled out or disputed their involvement, Freedom 250 is not looking as star-studded as organizers likely hoped. The event is part of the larger celebration around America’s 250th birthday. Freedom 250 describes itself as a national, nonpartisan organization helping lead the semiquincentennial celebration. The group says it works with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the official commission to organize major anniversary events.

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The drama started after Freedom 250 announced its first wave of performers on May 27. The lineup included Martina McBride, C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time, Flo Rida, and Bret Michaels. But almost immediately, names started falling off the poster.

Source: Mega

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Why are artists pulling out of Freedom 250?

Artists who were slated to appear at Freedom 250 say organizers did not disclose the event’s political ties. Martina wasted no time explaining why she chose to step away. She said she agreed to the show because organizers presented it as a nonpartisan celebration of all 50 states. Then, according to her, the situation changed.

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,” she explained. “I asked lots of questions and was assured that this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states. In my mind I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can.”

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Young MC also said he would not perform at the Freedom 250 event. He said artists were “never told” about political involvement and said he hoped to return to D.C. for an event that was “not so politically charged.” Morris Day also shut things down fast. “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair,’” they wrote on Instagram.

The Commodores backed out too. The group said it will not be performing at the event and explained that its music has always served as its voice. “The Commodores will not be performing at the Great American State Fair,” the statement read. “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.”

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What is Great American State Fair?

The Great American State Fair is a 16-day national exposition scheduled for June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. According to Freedom 250, the fair will stretch between 4th Street and 14th Street, from the U.S. Capitol toward the Washington Monument.

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