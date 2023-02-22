Distractify
Ash Wednesday someecard
Source: someecards

There's a Meme for Everything — Laugh Your Ash off at These Ash Wednesday Picks

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Feb. 21 2023, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

Holidays are generally a time for celebration. Most involve festive activities that involve your family, if you like them, and perhaps a gift or several.

Inevitably everyone gathers around a table for a meal reserved for this particular time of year. And then there is Ash Wednesday, a day of repentance when Catholics confess their sins and double down on their love for God. This is when you're gonna hear all the good stories.

The day is literally marked by a cross drawn on one's forehead using ash, hence the name. While doing this, the Priest whispers, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

We prefer to think of ourselves as dust in the wind. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and the countdown to Easter. During Lent you give one thing up for 46 days then you explode on Easter and do it all.

One thing you shouldn't give up is Ash Wednesday memes because we rounded up our faves.

Ash Wednesday 'Evil Dead' style

Bruce Campbell
Source: Facebook/Living Dead Museum

Bruce Campbell

Inspired by Bruce Campbell as Ash from Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness, this meme is for everyone who can't help but crack open a weird book and recite words in a language they don't understand. Speaking of Jesus, zombies are featured prominently in these movies!

Ash Wednesday Bhad Bhabie style

Danielle Bregoli
Source: Twitter/@BeingAnda

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie

If you've been horribly manipulated by Dr. Phil then sadly this meme will speak to you. Share it with you're ride or die or the heaux of your choosing. You know, Jesus Christ as 12 ride or dies until one turned against him.

Ash Wednesday 'Mean Girls' style

'Mean Girls'
Source: Twitter/@chellebugthree

'Mean Girls'

If you secretly hate your "friends," then text them this meme on Ash Wednesday. They'll think it's so fetch. Sorry, we can't stop trying to make fetch happen!

Ash Wednesday spooky style

Christina Ricci
Source: Reddit

Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family'

If you have a homicidal maniac in your life then they'll be dying to see this Ash Wednesday Addams meme. If you're not sure who that is don't fret. They look just like everyone else.

Ash Wednesday 'The Office' style

Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski
Source: Reddit

If you're feeling self-conscious on Ash Wednesday just ask yourself, "What would Dwight Schrute do?" Then pull it together and do what Jim would do, which is mercilessly ridicule Dwight.

Ash Wednesday in times of Covid.

ash wednesday memes
Source: Twitter

Desperate times call for desperate measures. We have to say, this church was pretty creative.

Ash Wednesday or 21 Savage fan?

ash wednesday meme
Source: Imgur

We wonder if 21 Savage's forehead cross tattoo was inspired by Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday fasting rules are tricky.

ash wednesday meme
Source: Twitter

Fasting is another requirement on Ash Wednesday. Fasting allows a person to eat one full meal. Two smaller meals may be taken, not to equal one full meal.

Ash Wednesday for meme lovers.

ash wednesday meme
Source: Imgur

All meme lovers say Amen.

