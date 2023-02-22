Home > Viral News > Meme Source: someecards There's a Meme for Everything — Laugh Your Ash off at These Ash Wednesday Picks By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 21 2023, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

Holidays are generally a time for celebration. Most involve festive activities that involve your family, if you like them, and perhaps a gift or several. Inevitably everyone gathers around a table for a meal reserved for this particular time of year. And then there is Ash Wednesday, a day of repentance when Catholics confess their sins and double down on their love for God. This is when you're gonna hear all the good stories.

Article continues below advertisement

The day is literally marked by a cross drawn on one's forehead using ash, hence the name. While doing this, the Priest whispers, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return." We prefer to think of ourselves as dust in the wind. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and the countdown to Easter. During Lent you give one thing up for 46 days then you explode on Easter and do it all. One thing you shouldn't give up is Ash Wednesday memes because we rounded up our faves.

Ash Wednesday 'Evil Dead' style

Inspired by Bruce Campbell as Ash from Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness, this meme is for everyone who can't help but crack open a weird book and recite words in a language they don't understand. Speaking of Jesus, zombies are featured prominently in these movies!

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday Bhad Bhabie style

Source: Twitter/@BeingAnda Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie

If you've been horribly manipulated by Dr. Phil then sadly this meme will speak to you. Share it with you're ride or die or the heaux of your choosing. You know, Jesus Christ as 12 ride or dies until one turned against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday 'Mean Girls' style

If you secretly hate your "friends," then text them this meme on Ash Wednesday. They'll think it's so fetch. Sorry, we can't stop trying to make fetch happen!

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday spooky style

Source: Reddit Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family'

If you have a homicidal maniac in your life then they'll be dying to see this Ash Wednesday Addams meme. If you're not sure who that is don't fret. They look just like everyone else.

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday 'The Office' style

If you're feeling self-conscious on Ash Wednesday just ask yourself, "What would Dwight Schrute do?" Then pull it together and do what Jim would do, which is mercilessly ridicule Dwight.

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday in times of Covid.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. We have to say, this church was pretty creative.

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday or 21 Savage fan?

Source: Imgur

We wonder if 21 Savage's forehead cross tattoo was inspired by Ash Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday fasting rules are tricky.

Fasting is another requirement on Ash Wednesday. Fasting allows a person to eat one full meal. Two smaller meals may be taken, not to equal one full meal.

Article continues below advertisement

Ash Wednesday for meme lovers.

Source: Imgur