Over? 'Temptation Island's' Ashe Talks Relationship With Hania — and "Shocking" Final Bonfire (EXCLUSIVE)

If there's one couple from Season 4 of Temptation Island that is better off leaving the show broken up, it's Hania and Ashe.

Yes, a couple of the other relationships have undeniable troubles too, but Ashe (whose pronouns are they/them) has said numerous times how much Hania mistreats them as his significant other.

So, are Ashe and Hania from Temptation Island still together?