Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Announce Their Divorce, Leave Soccer Fans Stunned U.S. Women's soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger were once "Krashlyn" before they announced their divorce. What's their relationship timeline? By Jamie Lerner Oct. 12 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Celebrity divorces can sometimes hit harder than even our parents’ divorces because, with celebrities, we don’t really know what’s going on behind closed doors. U.S. soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are one of those couples. The gay icons’ clear chemistry led to so much speculation that fans dubbed them "Krashlyn," but in October 2023, PEOPLE confirmed their divorce.

As the rest of us sob over the couple who has been defining #couplegoals in more ways than one, we decided it’s fitting to look back over their relationship timeline throughout the years.

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger met in 2010 on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team has had its fair share of drama over the years, but there was only good vibes between Ashlyn and Ali when they met in 2010. They were just 25 and 26 years old, respectively. “We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common,” Ashlyn told PEOPLE in 2019.

“We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids.” At the time, however, they didn’t necessarily act on anything right away because the team always came first. Despite this, fans quickly dubbed them "Krashlyn."

Ali and Ashlyn grew closer throughout the years but kept their relationship private.

Even though Ali and Ashlyn grew to be closer friends (and lovers), they kept details of their relationship under wraps. In fact, the public had no confirmation that they were actually dating until later. “We wanted to be professional and make sure that we showed up every day and did our job and it wasn’t just because we were together, it was because we love what we do, and we’re really good at what we do,” Ali said. “And that was most important for us.”

But fans sometimes saw through this. They hung out a lot one-on-one and posted plenty of now-deleted photos of their adventures. Reports suggest they traveled together, had picnics, and went on other escapades as a pair.

On Jan. 1, 2015, Ashlyn shared a “couple-y” photo of the pair as each other’s dates.

Although some of their Instagram photos have been deleted, fans still remember when Ashlyn shared a picture with Ali as her date for teammate Alex Morgan’s wedding. Neither Ali nor Ashlyn confirmed their relationship to the public, but fans suspected that they were right about Krashlyn’s romance.

In September 2018, Ali and Ashlyn got engaged and made it public in March 2019.

It’s confirmed! In Sept. 2018, Ali and Ashlyn confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE after getting engaged. “We became more and more confident within ourselves and then clearly within our relationship,” Ashlyn said. “We were like, now is the right time … and I feel like it’s a massive weight off of my shoulders. Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in.”

Ashlyn asked Ali to marry her as they were taking a selfie by the rocks of Clearwater Beach. Ashlyn told Ali to move her hand out of the photo and then held up an engagement ring. You’re not crying, we’re crying!

In July 2019, Ali and Ashlyn led their team to win the World Cup before they got married that same year.

2019 was a huge year for the U.S. Women’s soccer team. They won the World Cup, and later that year, they won our hearts! Ali and Ashlyn got married in late 2019, surrounded by friends, family, and teammates. “This will be the first time in our relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different level,” Ashlyn told PEOPLE.

“I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now.”

Ali and Ashlyn adopted their daughter, Sloane, in 2021, before they were traded to Gotham FC.

The couple had spent most of their careers at Orlando Pride but were transferred to Gotham FC after they adopted their daughter, Sloane. They shared that they considered surrogacy, but that adoption just made more sense for them.

In August 2022, Ali and Ashlyn adopted their son, Ocean.

After a year with Sloane, the celeb couple decided to adopt another child. "I feel like I've had a lot of job titles and cool job titles — professional athlete, world champion — but being a mom for sure surpasses it all," Ashlyn said at the time. "This has been one of the most rewarding, incredible experiences I've ever done in my life. And being able to do it with Ali has just been the coolest moment of my life, truthfully.”

By September 2023, Ali and Ashlyn filed for a divorce.