James Charles and "Pull Up" Rapper Asian Doll Are Feuding Over MUA Fees

"If you charge over $150 to do a face of makeup, you can go to hell, respectfully," rapper and influencer Asian Doll (aka Asian Da Brat) tweeted on Jan. 15, 2021.

The remark triggered considerable backlash on Twitter. Many took it as an opportunity to weigh in on how much makeup artists should be allowed to charge clients. One of these commenters was none other than James Charles, who clapped back by detailing the reasons why some MUAs might choose to set higher service fees.