We Can Never Unsee Austin Butler's Bald Appearance in 'Dune: Part Two' 'Elvis' actor Austin Butler is bald and eyebrow-less in 'Dune: Part Two,' and social media is having a field day. Here are our favorite memes! By Allison DeGrushe May 3 2023, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

One of the most anticipated films of 2023 just so happens to be a follow-up to the 2021 award-winning masterpiece known as Dune. The long-awaited sequel, titled Dune: Part Two, takes place right where the first story left off, but it will introduce several new characters along the way — including the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Baron Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) young nephew, played by Austin Butler, is intended to become the successor on Arrakis. As the film gears up for its late 2023 theatrical release, fans have finally received their first look at Austin's Feyd-Rautha ... and for some reason, he's completely bald. Although many fans are divided over the villain's shocking appearance, others can't help but elevate its meme-worthy potential. Keep scrolling for some of our favorites!

That's what we like to call...

when bald austin butler appearspic.twitter.com/TBySf3AyUb — succession lockdown (@JOELSMILLRR) May 3, 2023

We don't know what we expected, but it wasn't ... this. Feyd-Rautha isn't bald in Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, so what's up with the sudden change? We need answers!

A jumpscare!

Forget the red-faced demon's appearance in Insidious because Austin Butler's bald appearance is, without a doubt, the biggest jump scare of our entire lives.

Probably the loudest echo in the history of echoes.

I wanna smack Austin Butler’s bald ass head to see if it echoes https://t.co/Tve5xROK5z — almond taylor-joy (@jesterbestie) May 3, 2023

Commonly referred to as "the echo heard around the world."

That's prescience for ya!

I briefly touched austin butler's bald head and saw all the universe's secrets. the future. the past. the nature of creation itself. — matt (@computer_gay) April 26, 2023

We know heavy doses of the spice lead to prescience, but could Austin Butler's bald head also alter our minds and allow us to see the past, present, and future?! We need to find out ASAP.

Hopefully it doesn't sound too hollow.

smacking austin butler's bald head like he's a melon i picked up at the grocery store — are you there god it's me abby (@tbhcfilm) May 2, 2023

As we said before, it'll definitely be one of the loudest echoes in the history of echoes.

Austin must love portraying meme-worthy figures.

From the infamous Elvis voice to a bald appearance, it seems Austin's filmography will always have meme potential.

This is our sleep paralysis demon.

therapist: bald austin butler isnt real ur fine

bald austin butler: pic.twitter.com/q1Zeoa1QpE — sexy by chance, gay by choice, swiftie by mistake (@swiftslcver) April 26, 2023

To whoever created this photoshopped image of a bald Austin Butler, we want you to know that we now see him in the corner of our room when we wake up in the middle of the night.

The resemblance is uncanny.

is this not matt smith pic.twitter.com/iWk5CDtVsD — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 2, 2023

We can't lie — every time we scrolled past this image on Twitter, we thought it was Matt Smith. The resemblance is uncanny; maybe one day they'll get to play brothers in a movie!

BALD! BALD! BALD!

Also they were right like Austin Butler is soooo bald omg pic.twitter.com/3f1aq1lyeY — Monirath (@m0nirath) May 3, 2023

We don't think we've ever seen someone be as bald as Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two.

He wants to be NoHo Hank sooooo bad.

AUSTIN BUTLER IS



NOHO HANK pic.twitter.com/2ZksIMHM3n — al: pinocchio jesus (@isladeperr0s) May 2, 2023

Austin, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's only room for one bald and eyebrow-less man in our lives, and his name is NoHo Hank. Better luck next time, though!

Who's ready to enter their Bald Boy Fall era?!

Austin Butler gonna start Bald Boy Fall y’all not ready for me — joe muad’bro (@JosephBarnhurst) May 2, 2023