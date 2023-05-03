We Can Never Unsee Austin Butler's Bald Appearance in 'Dune: Part Two'
'Elvis' actor Austin Butler is bald and eyebrow-less in 'Dune: Part Two,' and social media is having a field day. Here are our favorite memes!
One of the most anticipated films of 2023 just so happens to be a follow-up to the 2021 award-winning masterpiece known as Dune. The long-awaited sequel, titled Dune: Part Two, takes place right where the first story left off, but it will introduce several new characters along the way — including the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.
Baron Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) young nephew, played by Austin Butler, is intended to become the successor on Arrakis. As the film gears up for its late 2023 theatrical release, fans have finally received their first look at Austin's Feyd-Rautha ... and for some reason, he's completely bald.
Although many fans are divided over the villain's shocking appearance, others can't help but elevate its meme-worthy potential. Keep scrolling for some of our favorites!
That's what we like to call...
We don't know what we expected, but it wasn't ... this. Feyd-Rautha isn't bald in Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, so what's up with the sudden change? We need answers!
A jumpscare!
Forget the red-faced demon's appearance in Insidious because Austin Butler's bald appearance is, without a doubt, the biggest jump scare of our entire lives.
Probably the loudest echo in the history of echoes.
Commonly referred to as "the echo heard around the world."
That's prescience for ya!
We know heavy doses of the spice lead to prescience, but could Austin Butler's bald head also alter our minds and allow us to see the past, present, and future?! We need to find out ASAP.
Hopefully it doesn't sound too hollow.
As we said before, it'll definitely be one of the loudest echoes in the history of echoes.
Austin must love portraying meme-worthy figures.
From the infamous Elvis voice to a bald appearance, it seems Austin's filmography will always have meme potential.
This is our sleep paralysis demon.
To whoever created this photoshopped image of a bald Austin Butler, we want you to know that we now see him in the corner of our room when we wake up in the middle of the night.
The resemblance is uncanny.
We can't lie — every time we scrolled past this image on Twitter, we thought it was Matt Smith. The resemblance is uncanny; maybe one day they'll get to play brothers in a movie!
BALD! BALD! BALD!
We don't think we've ever seen someone be as bald as Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two.
He wants to be NoHo Hank sooooo bad.
Austin, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there's only room for one bald and eyebrow-less man in our lives, and his name is NoHo Hank. Better luck next time, though!
Who's ready to enter their Bald Boy Fall era?!
If anyone can start a trend like "Bald Boy Fall," it's Austin Butler — he's gorgeous, even as a very bald man. So, get those hair razors ready and say goodbye to your luscious locks (or don't, it's completely up to you).
Dune: Part Two hits theaters on Nov. 3, 2023.