Azealia Banks Accused the 'Wild 'N Out' Crew of Making Colorist Jokes at Her Expense

Avid viewers of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out would agree that it takes a lot of guts to commit as a guest host on the show. The sketch comedy program is filled with comedians who are known to throw jokes at one another. And in some cases, the jokes can hit a little too close to home. For example, Shaquille O’Neal alleged that Nick Cannon wasn’t the only man to sexually please his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

So, what is the Azealia Banks Wild ‘N Out drama all about? Get comfortable as we break everything down.

However, one celebrity guest appearance that lives rent-free in the minds of viewers is Azealia Banks . In Season 12, the rapper participated in a roasting session that clearly went left. After the show aired, Azealia made unfavorable accusations about the cast that continue to spark chatter on social media.

Azealia Banks slammed ‘Wild ‘N Out’ in July 2018 for allegedly spewing colorist jokes.

Although Nick Cannon claims that all is fun in the world of Wild ‘N Out, Azealia Banks would likely not agree with his sentiment — especially after her guest appearance on Season 12. After the episode featuring Azealia aired in July 2018, she called out the crew for making colorist jokes in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"I did Wild 'N Out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course ... cry baby cried," Azealia wrote. "I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did at that moment." Azealia also went on to say that she wouldn’t have received the same treatment if she made jokes about Nick’s health issues.

“If I were to make fun of Nick Cannon for having lupus and being weak and sickly ... If I made a joke that said he'd be dead by the end of the year ... Then Azealia Banks is the bad guy ... right?" she continued. It all went down during a game of the show’s popular segment, “So Petty.”

Comedian DC Young Fly joked that the only reason Banks was on the show was because Nick Cannon couldn’t book Cardi B. In case you didn’t know, Cardi B and Azealia Banks have serious beef with one another. Azealia was not amused by DC Young Fly’s joke and called it “anti-Black.”

