The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Reunion Is Coming Soon, and There’s a Twist! The 'Bachelor Nation' series is shaking things up for its monumental season. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 finale. Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise wrapped on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. The three-hour finale event ended with one couple getting engaged and two couples taking home the $100,000 cash prize. As many Bachelor Nation watchers know, the finale is the gateway to the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

While previous Bachelor shows have opted to share their reunion with the finale, the Season 10 BIP reunion will be a show all on its own. Here's everything to know about the highly anticipated special.

When is the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion? There's a twist in Season 10.

Unlike previous Bachelor in Paradise seasons, Season 10's reunion has a unique twist. Rather than gathering all of the contestants together to spill their tea in front of ABC's cameras, the reunion will be in podcast form. The podcast-style reunion is titled Bachelor in Paradise Unplugged and will air in two parts. Part one drops on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 11:00 p.m. PST/ 2:00 a.m. EST, followed by part two, which airs on Friday, Sept. 5.

So, where can we listen to all of the mess? Fans can listen to it on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, typically hosted by spouses and franchise alumni, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Who is hosting the 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion?

While Joe and Serena will be involved in the BIP reunion, the event will be hosted by Wells Adams. The Bachelorette alum was part of Season 10 of BIP as a bartender, and was clearly impressive enough to host the special. When the reunion was announced in August 2025 via the Bachelor Nation's official Instagram account, Wells confirmed he was hosting and asked fans to send over all of the questions on their mind. "K, I’m hosting this," Wells commented under the Instagram post. "So more importantly, what questions do you want me to ask the cast?!"

When was 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion filmed?

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise didn't have to wait too much longer after the Season 10 finale for the reunion to air. In September 2025, BIP contestant Dale Moss posted to his Instagram Story and confirmed that the cast filmed the reunion following Labor Day weekend, the weekend before the BIP finale aired.

"Labor Day weekend was a movie," Dale teased. "And now it's off to LA for the reunion. Trust me, this one you don't want to miss." "Can't believe the finale is tomorrow," the post continued. "This whole journey has truly been one of the best experiences of my life. And I wouldn't change a thing (well, maybe a few). Let's see what gets deaded this week... and I can't wait to relive it all and kick it with the entire cast again."

Dale is excited for the BIP reunion in LA this week #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/lCJnwu1Hoi — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) September 1, 2025