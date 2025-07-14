What Is Dale Moss's Net Worth? All About the Former NFL Athlete The former 'Bachelorette' star is currently starring in 'Bachelor in Paradise.' By Niko Mann Published July 14 2025, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People want to know what Dale Moss's net worth is after learning the former athlete is starring on the ABC dating show Bachelor in Paradise. Dale previously appeared on The Bachelorette and played football for several NFL teams.

The successful former professional football star has made a career in modeling and reality television since retiring from the NFL, so what is Dale Moss's net worth?

What is Dale Moss's net worth?

Dale Moss has a net worth of approximately $5 million. According to Life & Style, the former athlete earned his fortune from his career in the NFL as well as his modeling career and appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Dale played football for several NFL teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, the Chicago Bears in 2012 and 2013, and the Carolina Panthers in 2013. He was also signed to the AFL's Los Angeles Kiss.

Dale Moss Former NFL athlete, Model, Reality TV star Net worth: $5 million Birthdate: Sept. 24, 1988 Birthplace: Brandon, S.D. Education: South Dakota State University Parents: Delores Moss and Dale Moss, Sr. NFL Teams: Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, and the Carolina Panthers.

Dale was cut from the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears. While he wasn't on either team's main roster, he was listed on the rosters for their practice squads.

He was briefly with the Carolina Panthers before being waived from the team in 2013. After playing with the Los Angeles Kiss in 2014, he returned to the Bears the same year to fill in for Terrence Toliver after he was injured. After one month, he was waived from the team.

Dale began to focus on other ventures after he left the Bears, and he ended up on The Bachelorette for Season 16, per People. He proposed to Clare Crawley on the show in 2020, but the duo broke up in 2021. The former athlete earned money from appearing on the reality TV show, and he also made money modeling for Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Express, and United Airlines. The former athlete dated Galey Alix from 2022 until 2024.

He spoke to the outlet about joining Bachelor in Paradise for Season 10 and said he was open to "meeting someone" new following his breakup. “Honestly, I’m in Paradise just to be open to the experience,” he said. “Life has a lot of changes, and I think there’s so many times that we want to control everything, right? And this is, for me, kind of refreshing stepping into an environment that I might not have all the answers to, and honestly, showing up and being myself and hoping that’s enough.”

“I kind of want to just escape,” he added. “And I also know at the end of the day, meeting someone is very important to me. So I’m just open.” “I can definitely say that in the past, and this is where I’ve grown a lot, I would shut down for really long times after a relationship,” he continued.