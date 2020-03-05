We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
This TikTok Suggests [SPOILER] Comes Back for Peter's Heart on the 'Bachelor' Finale

By

The theories for what happened at the Season 24 Bachelor finale are wild — we've heard everything from Peter Weber dating a producer, to Peter picking no one Brad Womack style, to at least one of the contestants being pregnant.

Well, to add to the swirling possibilities of who Peter is currently engaged (or not-yet-engaged) to, this TikTok suggests that Kelley Flanagan actually comes back to steal Peter's heart. Here's why that spoiler just might be true.