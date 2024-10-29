Barbara Alyn Woods and Mark Anderson Could Be Dating After 'The Golden Bachelorette'

If you're a fan of One Tree Hill and The Golden Bachelorette, you might be getting the real life crossover you never knew you needed. Because after former OTH star Barbara Alyn Woods shared an Instagram picture with Golden Bachelorette cast-off Mark Anderson, it sparked immediate rumors that the two are dating. But could it really be happening, and what have they said to either fuel or extinguish the rumor altogether?

Article continues below advertisement

Mark made a splash with Golden Bachelorette viewers when he popped up to compete for Joan Vassos's heart. He's also the dad of Kelsey Anderson, who won Season 28 of The Bachelor and left the show engaged to Joey Graziadei. When Mark was sent home on The Golden Bachelorette, some fans immediately rallied for him to lead his own season of The Golden Bachelor. But if he's already dating someone, that may not be necessary anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Barbara Alyn Woods and 'The Golden Bachelorette's Mark Anderson dating?

On Oct. 27, Barbara shared an Instagram photo of herself in a Cinderella costume, Mark dressed as Prince Charming, and her daughter Natalie Alyn Lind dressed as Baby Yoda or Grogu. In the caption, she wrote, "When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby…" After that, neither Barbara or Mark confirmed or denied that they're dating. But if they're together now, it would certainly be one way to announce it to the Internet following Mark's elimination on The Golden Bachelorette.

In the comments, amid celebratory reactions from fans and followers, Kelsey herself left a comment to say "so cute" with a heart emoji. Even though no one immediately confirmed that Mark and Barbara are dating, that didn't stop many a fan from sharing how excited they are to see their former TV mom get another shot at love with a reality TV contestant who everyone basically wants as their dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Alyn Woods and her husband filed for divorce in May 2024.

If Barbara and Mark are just friends, and her Instagram post about Cinderella and her Prince Charming is just meant to be taken in a light-hearted way, it would make sense. As of her Instagram post, she isn't officially divorced just yet. Barbara married producer John Lind in 1999 and together, they had three children. But in May 2024, the couple filed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

According to documents obtained by People, the couple had already been separated for some time, since November 2021 to be exact, before they officially filed for divorce. They cited irreconcilable differences and agreed to share custody of their daughter Alyvia Lind.