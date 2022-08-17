'I Dream of Jeannie' Actress Barbara Eden on Retirement: "I'll Do What I Do Until I Can't

Award-winning actress Barbara Eden shared new details about working with Hollywood icons like Elvis and Lucille Ball during an appearance at the Christmas Con, an autograph convention held at the Pasadena Convention Center in August 2022 in California.

Now in her nineties, the star talked about how she became friends with the King during the shooting of Flaming Star, Don Siegel's 1960 Western drama. Barbara last starred in a movie a few years ago. Where is she now? Does she have any plans to retire?