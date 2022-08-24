The 'Bargain Block' Guys Turn a Major Profit on Their HGTV Series
Every Wednesday, we look forward to watching Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum flip houses in Detroit on Bargain Block. But they’re not flipping houses just for our HGTV entertainment — they also happen to turn a profit in the process. This begs the question: What exactly is their net worth?
The Bargain Block guys, as Evan and Keith are so affectionately known, buy homes at a very low cost and work with realtor Shea Hicks-Whitfield to resell them for around $100,000. Each home supposedly earns them around a $50,000 profit after the cost of renovation. So, what exactly is the Bargain Block guys’ net worth?
The ‘Bargain Block’ guys’ net worth sits around $1 million each.
Because Keith has been in the renovation business for more than five years, he has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 million. This is due to not only his house-flipping but also to the fact that he’s the president of Omnia, INC., according to his LinkedIn. Not only that, but Keith owns NINE Furniture+Design along with Evan.
Keith Bynum
President at Omnia, INC.
Net worth: $1.5 million
Keith Bynum has been in the real estate business since he was 14 years old and is one of the renovators who stars in Bargain Block.
Education: Texas Tech University, B.A., and M.B.A.
Father: Howard Bynum
Mother: Jolene Bynum
Partner: Evan Thomas
According to Stars Offline, Evan’s net worth is just shy of $1 million. Before becoming the Bargain Block carpenter, Evan went to doctorate school in Colorado, where he got a Ph.D. in physics. It’s possible that set him back more than Keith, which is why his net worth would be slightly different.
Evan Thomas
'Bargain Block' Carpenter
Net worth: $1 million
Evan Thomas is a home renovation specialist, carpenter, and television personality on Bargain Block.
Hometown: West Texas
Education: University of Colorado Boulder, Ph.D in Physics
Father: Melvin Thomas
Mother: Carol Williamson
Partner: Keith Bynum
In order to stage the homes to sell, Evan and Keith use the furniture from their store. If the homebuyers decide to keep the furniture, they then must pay the Bargain Block guys an extra $3,000. So in addition to starring in Bargain Block, flipping homes, and running a successful furniture company, they are making a little extra side cash from furnishing the homes we see in the HGTV series.
The ‘Bargain Block’ guys’ net worth will soon be combined.
Although separately, Keith and Evan are perfectly well off, their net worths will soon be combined once they get married. Yep, Keith and Evan are engaged! So not only are they incredible home renovators, but they’re a lovable couple that we enjoy watching on television! While they keep the details of their relationship relatively quiet, we do know that they have been engaged for a few years.
However, because they’ve been so busy with their various endeavors, and likely because of COVID-19, Keith and Evan have yet to actually get married. But one thing we can be sure of is that once they do, their combined net worth could be over $2 million.
New episodes of Bargain Block air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.