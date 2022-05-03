An Iconic Wild West Actor Plays Judd's Dad in '9-1-1: Lone Star'

Stuart is played by Barry Corbin, a classic longtime actor who’s been gracing our screens for almost half a century since 1976. His first official credited role was in Urban Cowboy as Uncle Bob, which is fitting considering his cowboy-like persona. More recently, Barry’s appeared as Dale in The Ranch and Ed in Anger Management. Perhaps he’ll continue on performing and hit the 50-year mark on screen!

New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.