Are Ben and Leigh-Ann From ‘Below Deck’ Dating? The Two Have a History

Season 10 of Below Deck is slowly coming to an end. However, the final episodes of the Bravo reality series will contain no shortage of drama. Case in point? The recent arrival of Leigh-Ann Smith following Camille Lamb’s firing by Captain Sandy.

During the tenth season, Camille and deckhand Ben Willoughby engaged in a passionate romance. But did you know he also has a romantic history with Leigh-Ann? Read on for details about their dating lives and involvement with one another.

Source: Instagram/@wanderingwilloughby

Are Ben and Leigh-Ann dating? The ‘Below Deck’ crew members go way back.

Below Deck Season 10 newcomer Leigh-Ann Smith has a romantic history with deckhand Ben Willoughby. The South African stewardess joined the crew after Captain Sandy fired Camille Lamb for having a bad attitude, and it turns out Leigh-Ann has a lot in common with the woman she is replacing.

In the March 6 episode, viewers discovered that Leigh-Ann and Ben are interested in being more than friends — just like Camille and Ben. The duo matched on Tinder and have exchanged no shortage of racy text messages. Not only that, Leigh-Ann and Ben used to send risqué photos to one another, with Ben telling his fellow crew members that they have “so many nudes of each other on our phones.” However, Leigh-Ann’s arrival aboard St. David was the first time she’d met Ben in person.

Leigh-Ann’s ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 debut kickstarted a love triangle.

Before Leigh-Ann’s late-season arrival, Ben and Camille engaged in a fiery romance aboard St. David. While they never officially called themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, their chemistry was undeniable. During a recent episode of the Above Deck podcast, the 27-year-old deckhand opened up about his time with the 24-year-old Mississippi native before her firing. "It was so awesome to be in that moment with her," Ben said.

“We genuinely just had each other on this boat because she went through a really hard time, and I think she leaned on my shoulder for that," he added. And in the most recent Below Deck episode, Leigh-Ann learned of Ben’s involvement with Camille. "Who's hooked up with who?" the new stewardess asked. "There's two stews that have been let go so far,” Ben responded. Leigh-Ann then asked, "Have you hooked up with one?" Only for Katie Glaser to chime in and confirm with an, “Mhmm!”

Tony Duarte opened up about the love triangle between Ben, Leigh-Ann, and Camille.

Deckhand Tony admitted that the tension between Ben and Leigh-Ann was palpable. "I know that there is going to be more drama coming," he said. He continued: "The ghost of Camille is over there, and then we have all the sexual tension you've been accumulating for a long time while you were talking. I know it's going to be like 'boom' and I just hope it's not in the cabin."

Does Ben end up with Leigh-Ann or Camille?

During the March 6 episode, Ben and Leigh-Ann flirt heavily with one another, from working late shifts to going over past DMs together. However, Ben still planned to visit Camille in the Dominican Republic after the season.