Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck
Are Ben and Leigh-Ann From ‘Below Deck’ Dating?
Source: Instagram/@leigh_annsmith_

Are Ben and Leigh-Ann From ‘Below Deck’ Dating? The Two Have a History

Haylee Thorson - Author
By

Mar. 7 2023, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

Season 10 of Below Deck is slowly coming to an end. However, the final episodes of the Bravo reality series will contain no shortage of drama. Case in point? The recent arrival of Leigh-Ann Smith following Camille Lamb’s firing by Captain Sandy.

Article continues below advertisement

During the tenth season, Camille and deckhand Ben Willoughby engaged in a passionate romance. But did you know he also has a romantic history with Leigh-Ann? Read on for details about their dating lives and involvement with one another.

Ben From ‘Below Deck’
Source: Instagram/@wanderingwilloughby
Article continues below advertisement

Are Ben and Leigh-Ann dating? The ‘Below Deck’ crew members go way back.

Below Deck Season 10 newcomer Leigh-Ann Smith has a romantic history with deckhand Ben Willoughby. The South African stewardess joined the crew after Captain Sandy fired Camille Lamb for having a bad attitude, and it turns out Leigh-Ann has a lot in common with the woman she is replacing.

In the March 6 episode, viewers discovered that Leigh-Ann and Ben are interested in being more than friends — just like Camille and Ben. The duo matched on Tinder and have exchanged no shortage of racy text messages.

Not only that, Leigh-Ann and Ben used to send risqué photos to one another, with Ben telling his fellow crew members that they have “so many nudes of each other on our phones.”

However, Leigh-Ann’s arrival aboard St. David was the first time she’d met Ben in person.

Article continues below advertisement

Leigh-Ann’s ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 debut kickstarted a love triangle.

Before Leigh-Ann’s late-season arrival, Ben and Camille engaged in a fiery romance aboard St. David. While they never officially called themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, their chemistry was undeniable.

During a recent episode of the Above Deck podcast, the 27-year-old deckhand opened up about his time with the 24-year-old Mississippi native before her firing. "It was so awesome to be in that moment with her," Ben said.

“We genuinely just had each other on this boat because she went through a really hard time, and I think she leaned on my shoulder for that," he added.

And in the most recent Below Deck episode, Leigh-Ann learned of Ben’s involvement with Camille. "Who's hooked up with who?" the new stewardess asked. "There's two stews that have been let go so far,” Ben responded.

Leigh-Ann then asked, "Have you hooked up with one?" Only for Katie Glaser to chime in and confirm with an, “Mhmm!”

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Duarte opened up about the love triangle between Ben, Leigh-Ann, and Camille.

Deckhand Tony admitted that the tension between Ben and Leigh-Ann was palpable. "I know that there is going to be more drama coming," he said.

He continued: "The ghost of Camille is over there, and then we have all the sexual tension you've been accumulating for a long time while you were talking. I know it's going to be like 'boom' and I just hope it's not in the cabin."

Does Ben end up with Leigh-Ann or Camille?

During the March 6 episode, Ben and Leigh-Ann flirt heavily with one another, from working late shifts to going over past DMs together. However, Ben still planned to visit Camille in the Dominican Republic after the season.

So, who does he choose? While we don’t know for sure, it’s clear that Ben and Leigh-Ann will at least hook up during their time aboard St. David. But will that mean the end of the road for him and Camille? Only time will tell!

New Below Deck episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Are Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby From 'Below Deck' Still Together?

Leigh-Ann Smith Shakes up the Cast of Season 10 of 'Below Deck' — Get to Know the New Stew

'Below Deck' Star Katie Glaser on if She and Ross Are Still Together After Season 10 Boatmance (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Below Deck News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.