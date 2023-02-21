Leigh-Ann Smith Shakes up the Cast of Season 10 of 'Below Deck' — Get to Know the New Stew

Reality TV shows tend to up the drama to an almost-exaggerated degree, but even for reality stars, sometimes it can get too intense. We saw plenty of that in Below Deck Season 10. The popular Bravo series follows various crews aboard superyachts as they work hard to please yacht party guests and navigate all the ups and downs of their careers as well as their personal lives. The latest season follows the crew on the St. David yacht, with Captain Lee Rosbach (and interim Captain Sandy Yawn) at the helm.

But it's been no cakewalk for the St. David crew. The members constantly butted heads with other crew mates like Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber. Earlier in the season, Camille was fired for her lack of work ethic and especially for sleeping and drinking on the job. In more recent episodes, Alissa was fired for her lax behavior and disrespect for her superiors. But even through rough waters, the show must go on, and Below Deck is gearing up to introduce Leigh-Ann Smith. Let's get to know her.

Who is Leigh-Ann Smith on 'Below Deck'?

Following Alissa's exit from the show, she will soon be replaced by a brand-new stew named Leigh-Ann Smith. Leigh-Ann is active on Instagram with over 2,224 followers as of this writing. On her Instagram bio, she is a self-described motorsport enthusiast and ice cream addict. Among her many story highlights on her page, she's also shared plenty of photos and videos of her yachting gig, already making her a perfect fit for a chartering gig on Below Deck.

She hasn't exactly been name-dropped in the season just yet nor does she have an official bio on Bravo TV. However, according to Show Star News, all of the St. Davis yachties of Season 10 follow Leigh-Ann on Instagram, indicating that her appearance on the show was not only expected but imminent. With members of the crew having left already, replacements are in order. When Camille left, she was replaced by Tyler Walker. Now, the void that Alissa left behind will be filled in by Leigh-Ann.

As a matter of fact, her appearance has already been teased. In Below Deck Season 10's sneak peek to its final episodes, Leigh-Ann can briefly be seen as she becomes part of the crew. According to the show, she's been a chief stew for two years and even has a history with one of the current deckhands. She gets especially cozy with Ben Willoughby, but isn't afraid to stir things up while aboard the St. Davis.