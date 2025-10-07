‘Phantom of the Opera’ Star and West End Actor Ben Lewis Passed Away at Age 46 "He was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with." By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 7 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Ben Lewis's GoFundMe

The musical theatre community mourned the loss of another one of its own. In October 2025, it was announced that West End theater actor Ben Lewis died at the age of 46.

Ben, an Australian actor, was praised for his role in the Phantom of the Opera and in the original West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. As fans and his loved ones mourn his loss, here's what to know about Ben's cause of death.

What was Ben Lewis's cause of death?

Ben's official cause of death was ruled to be due to complications related to bowel cancer. According to a GoFundMe account that was created for the actor before he died, his cancer developed rapidly and was incurable after he initially showed no signs of having the disease. "Despite his strength and determination, the cancer has proved to be quite aggressive and resistant to the chemotherapy drugs," the GoFundMe description read. "Liver surgery followed and more chemotherapy but sadly the cancer has continued to spread."

The GoFundMe also stated that Ben's declining health affected both him and his wife, Melle. Melle, who is also a performer and appeared in projects in London and Australia, suffered a life-changing stroke in 2021, which was reportedly caused by the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Due to her stroke, Ben became her primary caregiver and became fully enthralled in her rehabilitation amid his own diagnosis.

In July 2025, three months before he died, Ben acknowledged and expressed gratitude to everyone who donated money to him and his wife during their time of need. "Melle and I have been completely and utterly overwhelmed by the love and support we have received from so many people," his message read. "5 years ago, when the pandemic hit, we could never have imagined that we would be where we find ourselves today.

The message continued: "But the sheer strength and determination that my incredible wife has shown throughout this period, has taught me the importance of putting one foot in front of the other, staying as present as you possibly can, and being grateful for all the amazing family and friends that we have in our lives."

News of Ben Lewis's death was confirmed via Instagram.

On Oct. 6, Ben's longtime friend and Australian TV host Todd Woodbridge announced that the stage actor died. The announcement was made via Instagram alongside several photos of Ben, including one of him as the Phantom of the Opera.

"Today we lost Ben Lewis one my families dearest friends way too young and the Australian Musical Theatre family also lost one of the greats!" Todd wrote. "Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End... more importantly he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with."

