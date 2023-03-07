Home > Gaming Source: Team Ninja The Best Companions in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Can Improve Your Abilities in Combat By Anthony Jones Mar. 7 2023, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

The eclectic cast of AI companions you can call upon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be impactful enough to turn the tide of battle. They could improve the power of your Wizardry Spells in a pinch or dish out some damage when you're low on health. However, among the 15 companions available, the cream of the crop will drastically improve your odds — depending on your desired playstyle.

But who are the best companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Here are our picks and what each brings to the table in the crazy haze of battle.

Source: Team Ninja

How does the companion system work in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'?

The companion system is nothing unique to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty — Team Ninja's Nioh 2 had a similar feature where players could call AI allies before fighting. Within Wo Long, that system appears in the Battle Flag menu under the "Reinforcements" tab, allowing you to select allies you'd like to join after using a Tiger Seal item. Specific main scenario missions will automatically assign companions for story purposes.

These AI companions will distract enemies and jump into battles as they see fit, but you can control them a little by encouraging them to strike certain enemies. Companions also have passive Warrior Effects that could subtly increase your Fatal Strike damage or martial arts skills.

Source: Team Ninja

If they fall in combat, you'll have limited time to run to them and revive them on the spot. Missing that window of opportunity will lead them to flee the battlefield, requiring you to resummon them at a Battle Flag. Understanding the slight nuances of this system is significant to deciding which allies are the best of the best, which ultimately boils down to which supporting Warrior Effects can improve your abilities the most in combat.

Source: Team Ninja

The best companions in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' explained:

Of all the companions available in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the best are Cheng Pu, Huang Gai, Hong Jing, Cao Cao, and Zhang Fei because of their Warrior Effects. For instance, Cheng Pu naturally restores your health for doing any melee attack damage, which is the same for Haung Gai but for successfully doing Fatal Strikes.

Hong Jing is perfect for players focusing on Wizardry Spells, seeing as her Warrior Effects will increase spell damage and lower Spirit Consumption. Combined with Cao Cao, who raises damage dealt to enemies with negative effects, makes these two a dynamic duo. Lastly, Zhang Fei will hike up your martial arts damage and lessen the damage you take from enemies.

Source: Team Ninja