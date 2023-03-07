Home > Gaming Source: Team Ninja 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Is Actually a Lengthy Soulsborne — Here's How Long to Beat It By Anthony Jones Mar. 7 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Following in the footsteps of Nioh, Team Ninja's latest Soulsborne game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has mission-based zones spread across story acts. Because of this, players could speed their way through the main missions or repeat certain zones and challenge side stages for extra rewards.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, we'd recommended completing all missions to get your hands on the best armor sets in Wo Long — and they also serve as great multiplayer content for you and a friend or two. However, making strides to finish everything in the game will be a rather lengthy journey. Here's how long it will take to beat Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Source: Team Ninja

Article continues below advertisement

How long is 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'?

If you were to focus entirely on the campaign in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you'd probably complete the game in around 25 hours. Of course, the difficulty of Wo Long could slap on some extra hours from player to player, raising playtime to over 30 hours. According to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty producer Masaaki Yamagiwa, he told Spanish publication Vandal that his team aimed to make the entire main story approximately 40 hours long with a classic quest structure.

With that in mind, players familiar with Soulsborne-styled games will finish sooner than intended, unlike the newcomers likely to meet the 40-hour estimation. Outside of regular players, completionists will be it for the long haul to complete everything possible in the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Team Ninja

Completionists must finish side missions for trophies and achievements, adding five to 10 hours of playtime in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

While you can skip any side mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, if you're a completionist hoping to score trophies and achievements, you'll need to finish them. In side zones, you can find rare trinkets, better gear, and unique items that could help you earn achievements faster or overcome grueling boss fights.

Article continues below advertisement

Once you've gained everything possible, you could try New Game Plus mode, a feature that cranks up the difficulty after completing Wo Long. "It's very similar to Nioh 1 & 2 in terms of NG+," explained one Reddit user. "It's called Rising Dragon and it allows you to re-play through all locations previously explored."

Source: Team Ninja

Article continues below advertisement

Like in Elden Ring, players seeking a true challenge and even better armor sets can test their skills in the New Game Plus mode. Unfortunately, there aren't any trophies or achievements that you could earn for finishing it, so it's entirely optional.