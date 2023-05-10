Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment These Perks Will Help You Dominate the Battlefield in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Using the best Perks in 'Jedi: Survivor' is an easy way to make your enemy encounters a bit less daunting. Here’s a look at the five best. By Jon Bitner May 10 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Combat in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t easy. Dozens of deadly enemies will try to block your path throughout the game, and things only become more challenging as your sci-fi journey comes to a close. Thankfully, the Perks System can help even the odds and give you the edge in combat. But with more than 20 Perks up for grabs, it can be hard to determine which ones you should be using. Here’s a look at the best Perks in Jedi: Survivor regardless of playstyle.

The best Perks in 'Jedi: Survivor.'

Most Perks in Jedi: Survivor are welcome additions to your arsenal, but some are much more useful than others. And depending on your playstyle, some might be more appropriate than others. However, most players will find that Persistence is the best perk in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

This Perk allows you to regain health after eliminating enemies while the Slow skill is active. Cal will often find himself surrounded by enemies, making this a great Perk to prevent your health bar from reaching zero during even the most unfavorable of circumstances.

The Shatter Perk is another great option in Jedi: Survivor. This Perk makes it easier to break an enemy’s guard, giving you an opening to attack. It’s especially useful when up against Shield Troopers or other foes with impressive defensive chops — and it’s highly recommended for folks tackling high-level content.

All players will also benefit from the Fortification Perk, which allows a bit of your health to regenerate. It’s not much, but every little bit counts and could be the difference between life and death. Beyond those three Perks, here’s a look at some of the other best Perks in Jedi: Survivor.

Perk Description Dexterity Lightsaber throws deal increased damage. Marksmanship Cal’s blaster deals increased damage. Versatility Deal increased damage after changing stances. Wisdom Gain more XP after defeating enemies. Precision Shorten the parry timing window, but deal increased stamina damage. Centered Nearby enemies are staggered while Cal heals.

Which Perks should I choose in 'Jedi: Survivor'?

Choosing Perks is largely up to personal preference in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. While the three main Perks listed above are easy recommendations for most players (Persistence, Shatter, Fortification), many Perks are designed for a specific playstyle.

For example, if you prefer to fight from a distance, then Marksmanship and Dexterity might be solid options. And if you have fast reflexes and are skilled at parrying attacks, then Precision should earn a slot in your Perks lineup. There are dozens of Perks to experiment with in Jedi: Survivor, and it’s worth your time to collect them all and test them out on the battlefield.