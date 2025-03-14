Comedian Bill Burr Doesn't Shy Away From Sharing His Bold Views on Politics
Bill Burr doesn't hold back when it comes to politics.
For as long as we can remember, beloved comedian Bill Burr has never been one to bite his tongue — especially when it comes to politics. The funnyman, who also created, co-wrote, and voiced the lead character in Netflix's F Is for Family, even made headlines with his no-holds-barred comments about the people in power.
Are you curious about some of his most memorable political takes? If so, here's everything you need to know about Bill Burr and his unfiltered views!
Bill Burr doesn't shy away from discussing politics.
Over the years, Bill Burr's political views have sparked plenty of attention. While he keeps his actual political affiliation under wraps, his comments suggest he leans left.
He voted for Green Party candidate Ralph Nader in the 2000 election and chose not to support either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in 2016, citing his disapproval of both. In 2021, he publicly criticized Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, for lifting mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill is also a supporter of gun control and abortion rights, though he offered a unique perspective on abortion during his 2022 special Live at Red Rocks.
"Pro-choice always made sense to me because I don't like people telling me what to do," he explained. "And I always was just like, 'It's your body. Who the f--k am I to tell you what to do with your body?' [...] However, I still think you're killing a baby. That's where it gets weird."
Bill Burr is a vocal critic of billionaires and health insurance companies.
Additionally, Bill Burr is an outspoken critic of billionaires and health insurance companies. He garnered attention for praising Luigi Mangione, who was charged with the December 2024 assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Bill even went viral for shouting "free Luigi" during his January 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and again in March 2025 on Complex Networks' Sneaker Shopping.
Additionally, an audio clip from his February 2025 Monday Morning Podcast, in which he called for billionaires to be "put down like rabid dogs," also made waves.
Over the years, Bill has also repeatedly taken shots at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, particularly over Musk's controversial hand gestures at a Trump inauguration event.
In a March 2025 appearance on NPR's Fresh Air to promote his Hulu comedy special Drop Dead Years, Bill didn't hold back, calling Musk "evidently a Nazi." He also slammed liberals for their fearful reaction to Musk's increasing political influence.
"I'm trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it's a select few group of nerds eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool and the rest of us are getting pushed down," he said. "They've politicized the whole stupid thing and we're falling for it."
When pressed on who he was referring to, the Unfrosted actor didn't mince words: "That idiot Elon Musk!"
Burr continued his rant, stating, "I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!"
He then turned his anger toward liberals, stating, "This is why I hate liberals. Liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, 'Oh my God, can you believe this? I'm getting out of the country!''
"I'm just like, you're gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform?" Bill added. "Why doesn't he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag?"