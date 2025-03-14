Comedian Bill Burr Doesn't Shy Away From Sharing His Bold Views on Politics Bill Burr doesn't hold back when it comes to politics. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 14 2025, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For as long as we can remember, beloved comedian Bill Burr has never been one to bite his tongue — especially when it comes to politics. The funnyman, who also created, co-wrote, and voiced the lead character in Netflix's F Is for Family, even made headlines with his no-holds-barred comments about the people in power.

Article continues below advertisement

Are you curious about some of his most memorable political takes? If so, here's everything you need to know about Bill Burr and his unfiltered views!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Burr doesn't shy away from discussing politics.

Over the years, Bill Burr's political views have sparked plenty of attention. While he keeps his actual political affiliation under wraps, his comments suggest he leans left.

He voted for Green Party candidate Ralph Nader in the 2000 election and chose not to support either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in 2016, citing his disapproval of both. In 2021, he publicly criticized Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, for lifting mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Bill Burr on why “rabid dog billionaires should be put down” pic.twitter.com/98tu6yG5lx — Rafael Shimunov ✡️ 🍉 (@rafaelshimunov) February 11, 2025

Bill is also a supporter of gun control and abortion rights, though he offered a unique perspective on abortion during his 2022 special Live at Red Rocks. "Pro-choice always made sense to me because I don't like people telling me what to do," he explained. "And I always was just like, 'It's your body. Who the f--k am I to tell you what to do with your body?' [...] However, I still think you're killing a baby. That's where it gets weird."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Burr is a vocal critic of billionaires and health insurance companies.

Additionally, Bill Burr is an outspoken critic of billionaires and health insurance companies. He garnered attention for praising Luigi Mangione, who was charged with the December 2024 assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

For those unaware, Bill Burr is known for his outspoken criticism of billionaires and health insurance companies. His controversial remarks have sparked headlines, including his praise of Luigi Mangione, who was charged with the December 2024 assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill even went viral for shouting "free Luigi" during his January 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and again in March 2025 on Complex Networks' Sneaker Shopping. Additionally, an audio clip from his February 2025 Monday Morning Podcast, in which he called for billionaires to be "put down like rabid dogs," also made waves.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Bill has also repeatedly taken shots at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, particularly over Musk's controversial hand gestures at a Trump inauguration event. In a March 2025 appearance on NPR's Fresh Air to promote his Hulu comedy special Drop Dead Years, Bill didn't hold back, calling Musk "evidently a Nazi." He also slammed liberals for their fearful reaction to Musk's increasing political influence.

"I'm trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it's a select few group of nerds eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool and the rest of us are getting pushed down," he said. "They've politicized the whole stupid thing and we're falling for it."

Article continues below advertisement

Love Bill Burr going in on Elon again and this time with some 🔥 for Dems not doing anything….no lies detected pic.twitter.com/ymYowbWT5F https://t.co/Iuzui8lDcw — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 12, 2025

When pressed on who he was referring to, the Unfrosted actor didn't mince words: "That idiot Elon Musk!" Burr continued his rant, stating, "I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!"