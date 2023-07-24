Home > Television 'The View' Co-Creator Bill Geddie Passed Away at 68 Years Old — His Cause of Death, Explained What was Bill Geddie’s cause of death? ‘The View’ co-creator Bill Geddie passed away at 68 years old just days after his birthday. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 24 2023, Published 8:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Television producers may not be the everyday stars we talk about in gossip columns, but they’re just as influential, if not more. Bill Geddie was the co-creator of The View alongside Barbara Walters, who died in 2022, and a producer for several other important projects. But sadly, on July 20, 2023, Bill passed away at 68 years old.

While Bill wasn’t a young adult, 68 years old is still a pretty early age for someone healthy to pass away. Consequently, Bill’s fans and industry friends are shocked at his sudden death. So what was Bill Geddie’s cause of death?



Bill Geddie’s cause of death was allegedly related to coronary factors.

According to Variety, which first broke the news on July 21, Bill died of coronary-related factors. However, this is a rather vague description of what happened to the 68-year-old Emmy winner. This means he could have died from anything ranging from a heart attack to complications from heart disease to some other heart-related incident. It’s possible that Bill’s family doesn’t want to get into specifics, or they don’t know the exact cause.

Either way, Bill’s passing was surprising to many who knew him. According to a statement from his family, “He was a big deal in TV, but at home, he was an even bigger-than-life husband and dad. He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. ”

(L-R): Bill Geddie, Tamron Hall, Talia Parkinson-Jones

For someone who lived so voraciously, some could say that in his 68 years, Bill lived through hundreds of lifetimes. “His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true,” the statement continued. “The question wasn’t who did he meet but rather who didn’t he meet?”

Bill Geddie is survived by his wife, Barbara, and two daughters, Allison and Lauren.

While Bill operated mostly behind the scenes, he was always the frontman of his own life. A father and a husband, Bill did whatever he could to make the lives around him better. “He enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance,” the statement continued.

“He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm. His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example. The small things made him happy too. He enjoyed a great game of golf, his peppermint ice cream, and relaxing with a Bombay gin on the rocks with jalapeño and garlic-stuffed olives. We are devastated to lose him yet are grateful we had him in our lives.”

My friend & mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68. Bill was the 1st person to believe that I could be a national talk show host. He told me after an audition for The View “you were sitting there watching the show instead of being on the show. Lean in like I know you can.” 💔 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) July 21, 2023

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin also shared their condolences. Joy wrote, “He kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar.” Bill won four Emmy Awards for his 17-year run as an executive producer on The View, in addition to producing several of Barbara Walters’ one-off specials. His latest project was as a producer on Tamron Hall from 2019–2020.

Incredibly shocked and saddened to learn that my friend #BillGeddie has transitioned. Bill was producer extraordinaire of @theview, launching that show. He was a supportive friend who gave me some of the greatest tv advice. RIP Bill 💔 pic.twitter.com/MhTEZzdNse — Sara Azari (@azarilaw) July 21, 2023