The Third Season of 'Bling Empire' Is the Longest One to Date
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 3 of Bling Empire.
About five months after the sophomore season dropped, Bling Empire officially returned for Season 3 on Oct. 5. Though the friend group has largely stayed the same since the show first debuted in 2021, a lot has changed for the stars when it comes to their personal and professional endeavors.
When Season 3 begins, Anna Shay is dealing with Andrew Gray's return, and his desire to make amends with the rest of the group. Meanwhile, his ex, Kelly Mi Li, is ready to get back on the dating scene, and Kevin Kreider also has some exciting updates in his own romantic life.
As Netflix subscribers make their way through the third season of the reality series, they may be wondering just how many episodes they can expect to see.
How many episodes are included in Season 3 of Bling Empire? Keep reading for your guide to the third season.
How many episodes are in 'Bling Empire' Season 3?
The first two seasons of Bling Empire consisted of 8 episodes each, but the third season of the Netflix original is a bit longer. There are 10 episodes in Season 3 of Bling Empire, and there is plenty of drama along the way to keep fans intrigued the whole way through.
During Season 3, Kim Lee and Kevin Kreider discuss whether their friendship can ever turn romantic, and the latter star reconnects with his ex, Devon Diep.
Christine Chiu and Anna Shay's rivalry continues in Season 3 as well, and Christine's run on Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is highlighted too.
Meanwhile, Kelly Mi Li is also ready to get back to dating, but her ex, Andrew Gray, returns and throws a temporary wrench in the plans. Fans will have to tune in to the entire season to find out exactly what happens.
When did 'Bling Empire' Season 3 film?
Filming commenced on Season 3 of the Netflix original in the fall of 2021. Christine's DWTS run kicked off September of 2021, and she was sent home during the second week of the competition, on Oct. 4, 2021.
The Season 3 finale followed Christine and Kevin as they spent time at Paris Fashion Week, which took place from Feb. 28 until March 8, 2022. The final scenes in Season 3 were shot at a party celebrating Kevin's sobriety anniversary, so filming likely wrapped on the third season in the spring of 2022.
The first three seasons of Bling Empire Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.