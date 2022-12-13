'The Voice' Star Bodie Is Actually a Dedicated Husband and Father

“My wife will send me videos of them watching the episode,” Bodie said. “They love seeing me sing and they love seeing little pictures or videos of B-roll of them on the TV, too. They’re so excited… It’s been so fun to show them what it looks like to chase the passion and dream.” Now, they can see that chasing that dream is really worth it.

The Voice finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.