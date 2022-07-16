Erika Finds Closure and Peace During the Emotional 'Boo, Bitch' Season 1 Ending

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the Boo, Bitch Season 1 finale on Netflix.

The opening lines of Boo, Bitch on Netflix were a doozy — Erika Vu (Lana Condor) explains that it's her feet under a dead moose and that she's dead...ish.

Did the Boo, Bitch ending live up to the epic Season 1 opener?