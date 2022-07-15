Where Was Netflix's 'Persuasion' Filmed –– and What Is Dakota Johnson's Opinion of Her Role?
Fans of Jane Austen will be happy to know that Netflix has released a film adaptation of her novel Persuasion. The book was published back in 1817, and in 2022, people can watch the story unfold with talented actors and actresses. Dakota Johnson stars as the leading lady in the movie, though many will recognize her from the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.
Persuasion is about a woman named Anne Elliot who deals with emotions surrounding a rekindling romance she thought had long since faded. A man she once loved comes back into her life, leaving her on the fence about how to move forward. Where was Persuasion filmed?
Where was Netflix's new movie 'Persuasion' filmed?
As a popular British filming location, much of the film was shot in the city of Bath. According to The CN Traveler, Bath is a beautiful spa town that’s recognized for its elegance.
Another major project that’s been filmed in Bath is Bridgerton, the highly popular Netflix original series set in the 1800s. Anyone who‘s binge-watched episodes of Bridgerton might recognize a few of the same backdrops in Persuasion. Part of the film was also shot in Lyme Regis.
Radio Times also reports that some scenes were filmed in West London, Osterley Park in Isleworth, and Ammerdown House in Kilmersdon.
Dakota Johnson flew to England to film 'Persuasion.' What does she think about the role?
As of 2022, Dakota owns a gorgeous home in Los Angeles. According to Hello Magazine, it’s the second home she owns along with another residence in Malibu with Chris Martin from Coldplay. Dakota agreed to take some time away from her two homes in the United States to film Persuasion. She flew out to England in order to bring the role of Anne Elliot to life.
Glamour asked Dakota how she felt about playing a character like Anne, and Dakota was candid with her responses. She told Glamour, “It was a great juxtaposition to play a character who is both immensely emotional and vulnerable and also incredibly sharp. [Anne] has incredible strength and weakness all in the same moment. And that to me was very… exciting.”
When asked about handling a project originally written by a beloved historical figure like Jane Austen, Dakota said, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for [Jane Austen] and her work. I feel like it was such a gift to be able to make this movie. I'm an American girl, so that in itself… the fact that they trusted me to do this was just so much fun for me.”
This isn’t the first time Dakota has been trusted with a serious movie role. She's widely recognized for the Fifty Shades film adaptations she starred in between 2015 and 2018. She also starred in other major projects such as The Lost Daughter, The Friend, and Bad Times at the El Royale.
Persuasion is available for streaming on Netflix now.