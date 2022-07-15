Where Was Netflix's 'Persuasion' Filmed –– and What Is Dakota Johnson's Opinion of Her Role?

Another major project that’s been filmed in Bath is Bridgerton, the highly popular Netflix original series set in the 1800s. Anyone who‘s binge-watched episodes of Bridgerton might recognize a few of the same backdrops in Persuasion. Part of the film was also shot in Lyme Regis.

Radio Times also reports that some scenes were filmed in West London, Osterley Park in Isleworth, and Ammerdown House in Kilmersdon.