The Truth About Erika in 'Boo, Bitch' Is Actually Haunting (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Boo, Bitch.

There’s nothing more bingeable than a new teen Netflix series, and Boo, Bitch is Netflix’s newest macabre high school comedy. In Boo, Bitch, Erika (Lana Condor) seemingly dies at the end of the first episode after going to her first big high school party. However, she’s still fully able to talk, walk, and communicate with other humans, even with physical touch.

While Erika and Gia (Zoe Margaret Colletti) seem convinced that Erika is just an embodied ghost, there is a possibility that she’s not really dead.