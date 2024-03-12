Home > Entertainment Bradley Cooper's Mom Is Cooler Than Your Mom — Let's Meet Gloria Campano Following the passing of Bradley's father, Charles, due to lung cancer in 2011, Gloria and Bradley leaned on each other for support. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 12 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the glittering constellation of Hollywood's biggest night, one star shone unexpectedly brighter than the rest at the 2024 Oscars. Amid a sea of A-list celebrities and cinematic titans, Bradley Cooper's mom, Gloria Campano, emerged as the evening's most enchanting presence. The Oscars have always been a platform for showcasing not just the pinnacle of film achievement but also personal stories and familial bonds that resonate with audiences worldwide.

This year, however, it was the unassuming grace and undeniable charm of Bradley's mom that captured the hearts of millions, turning her into an overnight sensation and proving that sometimes, the most memorable moments come from the most unexpected sources.

Where is Bradley Cooper's mom from?

According to People, Gloria was born and raised just outside of Philadelphia, Pa. She shaped her early life and eventually raised her family, including her son Bradley, in the bustling surroundings of Philly. Gloria worked for the local NBC affiliate during Bradley's childhood, contributing to the household alongside her husband, Charles Cooper, who was a stockbroker.

Following the passing of Bradley's father, Charles, due to lung cancer in 2011, Gloria and Bradley leaned on each other for support, highlighting the strength of their bond. Bradley has openly expressed the profound impact his father's death had on him and how his mother's strength and presence have been instrumental in navigating the challenges that followed. Gloria moved into Bradley's Los Angeles home, which further solidified their companionship and allowed them to navigate life's challenges together.

Gloria's influence on Bradley extends beyond personal support; she has also made her mark in the public eye. From starring alongside her son in a Super Bowl commercial to her consistent presence at award shows, Gloria has endeared herself to fans with her warmth and grace. Her appearances are not merely about accompanying her son; they symbolize the familial love and groundedness that remain central to Bradley's life amid his Hollywood success.

Their recent appearance at the 2024 Oscars, where they were notably dressed in complementary outfits, highlighted not only their strong familial bond but also their ability to capture hearts across the globe. It's clear that for Bradley, no accolade or achievement compares to the pride of having his mother by his side, underscoring the timeless adage that behind every great man is an even greater woman.

How tall is Bradley Cooper's mom?

bradley cooper’s mom kinda slaying she ate her own son up — cassie (@icedpooI) March 11, 2024

While not a celebrity in the traditional sense, Gloria has certainly garnered public attention through her appearances alongside her Oscar-nominated son. Despite the focus on her height, specific details about her measurements remain elusive. However, fans have tried to guess her height based on photographs of Gloria standing next to Bradley, who stands at an impressive 6'1" (per IMBb).

Fans speculate that Gloria is around 5'3", but what she may lack in height, she more than makes up for with her captivating presence and undeniable charm — traits that Bradley himself has praised in various interviews.