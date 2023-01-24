Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Brendan Urie Has “High Hopes” and an Even Higher Net Worth By Dan Clarendon Jan. 24 2023, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

After a run of nearly 20 years, Panic! at the Disco will soon be a “House of Memories” for Brendan Urie, a singer who has racked up an impressive net worth with the pop-rock band. Brendan announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that Panic! at the Disco — which is now a solo project for the singer — will soon “be no more” as he prepares to welcome a baby with wife Sarah Urie.

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting,” Brendan wrote in Tuesday’s Instagram announcement. “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that, Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years.”

Brendan Urie racked up his net worth through Panic! at the Disco’s success.

Panic! at the Disco — which Brendan started in 2004 with Ryan Ross and Spencer Smith while the trio was still in high school — was almost immediately successful. The group’s first album, 2005’s “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” has gone triple-Platinum, thanks to the success of the single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

By 2016, the other Panic! at the Disco members had dropped out, but Panic still enjoyed success, even with just Brendan’s involvement. Its 2018 single “High Hopes” is now Platinum-certified five times over, with sales of 5 million units, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Plus, Brendan was featured on the 2019 Taylor Swift track “ME!,” which spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brendan has a net worth of $12 million.

Brendan Urie Panic! at the Disco singer and songwriter Net worth: $12 million (reported) Brendan Urie is a singer and songwriter known for his work with the pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco. Date of birth: April 12, 1987 Birthplace: St. George, Utah Education: Palo Verde High School, Las Vegas, Nev. Spouse: Sarah Urie (m. 2013)

He’s not done with Panic! at the Disco just yet.

Even though he announced the end of Panic! at the Disco on Tuesday, Brendan is still booked to continue the band’s Viva Las Vengeance Tour throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union. During the U.S. leg of that same tour, Brendan and his supporting acts — Beach Bunny, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Marina — crisscrossed the States between September and October 2022.