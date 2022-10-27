'Love Is Blind' Star Brennon Lemieux Has an Interesting Resume to Boast
In the world of reality dating competitions, it isn't necessarily supposed to matter what a person does for a living. In the real world, though, career goals can be a major factor in determining who you want to be with for the rest of your life, which is why so many people are interested in learning more about the careers of the contestants on season 3 of Love Is Blind.
What does Brennon Lemieux do for a living?
One of the Love Is Blind stars that fans are most curious about is Brennon Lemieux, who has said that he's hoping to find a partner on the show who isn't afraid to take charge.
As for his career, though, Brennon is currently a 32-year-old water treatment engineer. He's a graduate of Midwestern State University where he got a Bachelor's degree in applied sciences in chemistry. He then went to the University of North Texas where he got a Bachelor's degree in chemistry.
Brennon currently works as an account sales representative for Advantage Water Engineering and has previously worked as a lab tech and electrician. He was also enrolled in an Air Force preparatory course in New Mexico at one point.
Clearly, Brennon has a solid career to fall back on, and anyone who might decide to pair up with him can feel confident that he'll be able to support himself.
What is a water treatment specialist's salary?
As is the case with most jobs, a person's actual salary depends on where they live, how long they've been in the role, and how much experience they bring to it. On average, though, someone who does Brennon's type of work can be expected to make at least $50,000 a year. Brennon is likely not wealthy, by any means, but he's certainly making enough money to be able to build a sustainable career.
A person's career, and specifically how much money they make, shouldn't be the only thing one considers in thinking about who their best match might be. It's not something that should be totally ignored, though, so the fact that Brennon comes with a resume attached certainly doesn't hurt his chances of finding love on the show.
Brennon is not super active on social media.
Brennon is likely to have more of an active social media presence now that Love Is Blind is out there, but prior to the show's release, he had a fairly small following.
In describing what he's looking for from his time on the show, Brennon said that he wants an authentic partner who can share their culture with him.
He also said that he's looking for someone who can take charge and isn't afraid of an "alpha woman." Brennon is one of just 30 Dallas residents who is participating in the new season of the show. All of these contestants are looking for love, and now that the entire third season of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix, you can see which of them succeed.