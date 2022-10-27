'Love Is Blind' Star Brennon Lemieux Has an Interesting Resume to Boast

One of the Love Is Blind stars that fans are most curious about is Brennon Lemieux, who has said that he's hoping to find a partner on the show who isn't afraid to take charge.

As for his career, though, Brennon is currently a 32-year-old water treatment engineer. He's a graduate of Midwestern State University where he got a Bachelor's degree in applied sciences in chemistry. He then went to the University of North Texas where he got a Bachelor's degree in chemistry.