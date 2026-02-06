‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 Looks Steamy — Here’s the Scoop on Its Release and Trailer The season is a tantalizing version of 'Cinderella' and we're here for it! By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Feb. 6 2026, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

A little birdie by the name of Lady Whistledown told us that Bridgerton is back with new episodes in 2026. Shonda Rhimes' popular Netflix series dropped part 1 of its fourth season in January 2026, this time shifting the focus to the Bridgerton family's bohemian second son Benedict.

Based on Julia Quinn's third book in the Bridgerton series, An Offer from a Gentleman, the season follows Benedict's refusal to follow in his brothers' footsteps and get married. That is until he meets a woman at a masquerade ball. Benedict refers to the stunning woman as "The Lady in Silver," though she's really a maid named Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The romance between Benedict and Sophie was enthralling to watch in the first half of the season, causing fans to wonder when we'll get to see what happens in part 2.

Here's what to know about Bridgerton Season 4, part 2's release date.

When will 'Bridgerton' Season 4, part 2 debut?

New episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 part 2 will premiere on Feb. 26, 2026, about a month after the first set of episodes aired. Part 2 will pick up where the first half of the season left off, which showed the growth of Benedict and Sophie's relationship. On Feb. 5, 2026, the trailer for part 2 dropped and showed that the lovers still have a long journey ahead of them since we last left them in the mid-season finale.

The trailer expresses the desire Benedict and Sophie share for one another, despite all of the drama we've seen from them so far. The scene opens with them staring at one another in a dimly lit room as Benedict inches closer towards her. Then, the two share a steamy kiss and appear to be naked as Sophie lets her hair down before the trailer closes.

The sultry teaser shows that their relationship will continue to flourish past their beginning stages of their love story. After meeting at a masquerade ball in part 1 of the series, where he's mesmerized by her as the "Lady in Silver," Benedict hires her as his maid, which is when their relationship heats up. After a passionate encounter on his staircase, he asks her to consider being his mistress. And while Sophie is initially offended by the idea, the trailer shows that she eventually comes around. Pun intended.

Is 'Bridgerton' Season 4 inspired by 'Cinderella'?

While Bridgerton has always been about the fantasy, fans noticed some familiar, fairytale-like themes in Season 4. Part 1 was eerily similar to Cinderella, from Sophie being a maid with ambitions of being more to Sophie and Benedict connecting at the masquerade ball, where she looks glamorous as "Lady in Silver."

Though they both know she would never be accepted as herself due to her working class status, he's willing to risk his royal status to be with her. There's also an evil stepmother involved, as Sophie works for her late father's widow, Lady Araminta (Katie Leung).

The series' cast is well aware of the comparisons between the season and Cinderella. In an interview with Tudum, Luke confirmed the season is a new spin on the classic story and said he was excited for fans to see how it plays out. "You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them," he said. "It’s really exciting to have that woven into the world that we know of Bridgerton,” the actor says. “It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."