Brittany Cartwright and Brandon Hanson Are No Longer Together — Here's Why They Split "You live and you learn. I was just having fun at the time." By Alisan Duran Published June 5 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright and her relationship with Brandon Hanson continues to play out on Season 3 of The Valley, even though viewers already know the romance ultimately came to an end. Recent episodes have focused on Brittany's recovery from surgery and the frustrations that surfaced between the couple during that time.

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The latest episode sparked fresh discussion online after Brandon responded to criticism surrounding a storyline involving Brittany's prescription medication. So where do Brittany and Brandon stand today, and are they still together?

Source: Bravo

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Are Brittany Cartwright and Brandon Hanson still together?

No, Brittany and Brandon are no longer together. Although their relationship is still unfolding on The Valley, the couple broke up last year after struggling with the realities of a long-distance relationship. Brittany later reflected on the breakup during a May 2026 interview with People, explaining that ending the relationship was ultimately the right decision. While discussing the split, she revealed that she and Brandon remain on good terms despite going their separate ways.

“You live and you learn. I was just having fun at the time,” Brittany told the outlet. She added that lessons from previous relationships helped her navigate the breakup in a healthier way and recognize that the relationship was no longer what she needed.

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Brittany Cartwright criticized Brandon Hanson on 'The Valley.'

During Season 3, Brittany opened up about frustrations she experienced while recovering from her "mommy makeover" procedures. According to Brittany, Brandon delayed his visit several times and failed to pick up a prescription medication she needed following surgery.

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In a confessional, Brittany said she felt she had asked for the "bare minimum" from Brandon while recovering. She also revealed that she had given him money after he took time off work to help care for her, making the situation even more disappointing in her eyes.

Source: Instagram

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“The icks are piling on,” Brittany said after explaining that Brandon arrived with flowers but did not successfully obtain the prescription. She later told 'The Valley' Star Kristen Doute’s Relationship History, Explained that she struggled without the medication and felt increasingly frustrated as the situation unfolded.

Brandon Hanson shared his side of the story on social media.

Following the episode, Brandon addressed the situation on social media and disputed how events were portrayed on The Valley. According to a recap shared on Instagram by @nairndoesreality, Brandon claimed he traveled roughly three hours to see Brittany and did not arrive until later in the day.

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Brandon also alleged that the flowers featured in the episode were given to Brittany before she asked him to fill the prescription. He further claimed that he spent approximately two hours visiting multiple pharmacies in an effort to obtain the medication, but was unable to secure it before they closed.