The Girls Are Fighting! Inside Brittany Renner and Alisah Chanel's Feud The two mothers of Dallas Maverick's star Pj Washington's children are in nasty disagreement. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 31 2026, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bundleofbrittany/@alisahchanel_

Most folks believe that it’s hard to dodge men who have baby mamas. When you’re of a certain age or demographic — think athlete or musician — some people believe that children often come with the territory when dating. While that conversation can be discussed on another day, the idea of dating a man with a baby mama is one many women try to avoid out of fear of drama. And unfortunately, the world is now witnessing a clear-cut example.

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Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington’s children’s mothers, Brittany Renner, and his wife, Alisah Chanel, are at each other’s throats. And while most folks may think jealousy is rearing its ugly head, it appears the issue is deeper. When children and neglect are involved, it’s easy to see why folks can get hotheaded. Here’s the full scoop on Brittany Renner and Alisah Chanel’s feud.

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Brittany Renner and Alisah Chanel’s feud hit new heights after calling out the fact that PJ hasn’t seen his son.

Hell hath no fury like a mama scorned! In a March 30, 2026, Instagram post shared by The Shade Room, a screenshot shows influencer Brittany Renner responding to a fan who had a gripe with PJ’s performance on the court.

After the fan asked Brittany to take him back because his game wasn't the same, Brittany responded by telling the fan to lay off dogging her baby father. The pair share a 4-year-old son, PJ III.

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However, once Alisha got wind of her comment, she responded by saying, “Anyways,” with multiple laughing emojis. Not one to be shown up, Brittany immediately responded by asking Alisah to grant their baby daddy some time to spend with his son. And from there, things went left.

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Brittany, known for delivering lethal reads, tore into PJ’s character alongside Alisah. “As his stepmother, you would know he hasn’t seen Paul since May 7, 2025,” Brittany wrote. “I know you’ve been pressed about me despite marrying him, having multiple children, and gifts that you’ve made a personality trait, but young children need their father.”

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She then went on to say that Alisha is camped out in the comment section because she’s only relevant because of Brittany. As expected, Alisah returned serve with a few digs of her own. Not only did Alisha allege that Brittany is currently pregnant, but she was also begging PJ for money for groceries.

“Let’s not act like we haven’t tried to have the nanny get him, but you had a problem with that,” Alisah wrote. ‘It’s been five years can we let the bitterness go already? Lastly, the only time you’re relevant is when you mention my husband, hence the post.”

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From there, the ladies continued to hurl insults back and forth at each other. Between Brittany requesting receipts of her denying PJ visitation and alleging that PJ chooses what he wants to tell Alisah, and the wife alleging that Brittany witnessed her mom being assaulted and did nothing, it was a hot mess.

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PJ Washington entered the chat by showing love to his wife.

While it’s unclear if PJ and Brittany had words offline, it’s clear that the NBA star is riding with his wife. In a March 31, 2026, post shared by The Shade Room, PJ posted a photo of himself and Alisah in one of their vehicles. The on-screen text reads, “Baby, you're the one.”

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While fans took that to be a dig at Brittany, the foundation of the argument remains: Why hasn’t PJ seen his son? Fans have been weighing in, and public perception is not looking too good for the baller.

“A man with lawyer money can always see their kid. He doesn’t want to. Period,” one person shared. “Forget the baby mama beef. My dog, how u ain’t seen yo son? And your wife should be checking you on that one,” another person shared.

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