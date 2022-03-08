Get to Know the 'Byron Baes' Cast Through Their Instagram Accounts

Get to Know the 'Byron Baes' Cast Through Their Instagram AccountsBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 8 2022, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Sometimes, reality TV participants become influencers because of their huge following of viewers. For the cast of Byron Baes, however, it's sort of the other way around. Luckily for fans, most of the cast members have Instagram accounts, so you can get to know them before they even start the Netflix reality show.
What are the 'Byron Baes' cast's Instagram accounts?
While not all of the cast members have public Instagram accounts, most of the Byron Baes cast is on the social media platform — and those who aren't on Instagram are still influencers. But if you're looking for the Instagram handles that are available as of now, you've come to the right place.
Jade Kevin Foster
Jade Kevin Foster is a model with more than 1 million Instagram followers. That number could change once Byron Baes viewers get to know and (possibly) love him. He told Vanity Teen that he has "wanted to be in the media industry" since he was a kid. Now, it seems he made that wish come true, as his star status is definitely on the rise thanks to Netflix.
Simba Ali
Interestingly, despite being an influencer, Simba Ali is not on Instagram. Or, at the very least, he doesn't have a public account that was easy to find. He could prefer to be an influencer through his work rather than social media. He's a spiritualistic therapist, so that might have something to do with keeping his mind clear while not immersed in social media. At least for now.
Nathan Favro
Before Byron Baes, Nathan Favro was on the Australian versions of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Now, he's ready to add to his reality TV resume. He has a little more than 30,000 Instagram followers, and that number is sure to skyrocket soon.
Alex Reid
Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands' former assistant, Alex Reid, is also part of the Byron Baes cas, though he's not quite at "influencer" status, with just a few thousand Instagram followers. His Instagram bio simply says he's a "non-featured background extra" on the show, but if viewers respond positively to him, Alex could see some unexpected fame.
Elias Chigros
Elias Chigros is another Byron Baes cast member who is no stranger to reality TV. While he's a surfer and personal trainer outside of TV, he was also in Season 1 of Love Island Australia. On Instagram, Elias has more than 100,000 followers, so he definitely as an established fan base already.
Elle Watson
With a few thousand Instagram followers, Elle Watson isn't as "famous" as some of her co-stars, but she's getting there. Outside of Byron Baes, she's a businesswoman who founded a venture capital fund with a goal to address climate change and environmental issues around the world.
Hannah Brauer
Hannah Brauer is the brand manager for Bisque Traders, a housewares, fashion, and art business. Her parents started it in 2000 and she helps run the website now. On Instagram, Hannah has more than 7,000 followers as of right now and, per a post she made about Byron Baes, she's excited for viewers to see a reality show with "a different spin" to it than others.
Sarah Tangye
Sarah Tangye recently moved to the Byron Bay area from Gold Coast, and she's an established musician who records under the name St. James. Her Instagram account is under that name as well, with more than 7,000 followers at the time of writing.
Jessica Johansen-Bell
Jessica Johansen-Bell, a clothing designer, joined Byron Baes with her sister, Lauren. Jessica has more than 5,000 Instagram followers and appears to be extremely close to her family.
Lauren Johansen-Bell
Jessica's sister, Lauren Joahnsen-Bell, is a Byron Bay model with more than 11,000 Instagram followers. She's already a well-established influencer, and you can't help but assume that she'll get tons more exposure thanks to Byron Baes.
Dave Frim
Dave Frim and his girlfriend, Saskia Wotton, are in a relationship at the start of Byron Baes — and unlike most of the other cast members, Dave doesn't seem too into the image many influencers portray, with just a couple thousand Instagram followers and an account with more personal photos than perfect poses.
Saskia Wotton
While her boyfriend doesn't seem to be super into curating lots of posts that reach a target audience, Saskia is a burgeoning Instagram influencer with more than 7,000 followers. She also has a project in the works called MUMA, which she teased on her Instagram account, but she hasn't yet revealed any details.
Watch Byron Baes on Netflix beginning on March 9, 2022.