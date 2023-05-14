Distractify
'Call the Midwife' cast during Christmas special
Is ‘Call the Midwife’ Returning for a Season 13? Find Out if It’s Been Renewed

Is 'Call the Midwife' returning for a Season 13? Here is what we know about whether or not the beloved BBC show is making a return.

May 14 2023, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

One on the most popular BBC shows is Call the Midwife. With a talented cast and a loyal fanbase, the show has gone on for years. Viewers are starting to wonder how much longer the show is going to go on for.

Has it been renewed for a Season 13? Does the cast of Call the Midwife get along? Here are all of the details about the show and whether or not it is returning.

Is 'Call the Midwife' returning for a Season 13?

Helen George on 'Call the Midwife' in a scene on the show.
Not only has Season 13 of Call the Midwife been confirmed, but it has already began filming. In May of 2023, the Instagram account for the show shared behind the scenes photos of the thirteenth season.

The photos included Daniel Laurie, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, and Zephryn Taitte. The account caption reads, "BREAKING!! It's official — Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!!"

Fans can also expect a Christmas Special from the cast of the series.

The same Instagram post said, "We have SO MUCH to show you — beginning with our Christmas Special — so stay tuned!! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 13 in 2024."

The creator is excited for the series to return, although no release date has yet been specified.

Heidi Thomas and Stephen McGann attend the Allelujah European Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at Southbank Centre on October 09, 2022 in London, England.
Call The Midwife was created by popular screenwriter Heidi Thomas, who has been writing on BBC shows since Madame Bovary in 2000. She also worked on BBC's Little Women. The creator has publicly shared her reaction to the show being picked up for a Season 13.

She said that, "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call the Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over."

Heidi went on to compare the show and its storylines to children. "The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one," she professed.

The cast of 'Call the Midwife' feels like one big family.

Stephen McGann and Laura Maine attend The British Soap Awards at The Lowry Theatre on June 3, 2017 in Manchester, England.
After working with the same people for over 10 years, it must feel as though the cast is more like a family, than not. And, for fan-favorite Stephen McGann, this is true.

Stephen plays the beloved character Dr. Turner on the show. He said that, "Once you’ve done the show, we talk about it as being the Call the Midwife family. We have a very nice reputation for people coming in as guests and working with us and very often they don’t want to leave, and we don’t want them to leave because we all get on so well."

The actor is also married to Heidi, the creator.

Season 13 of Call the Midwife is expected to premiere in 2024. It has not been announced whether the show is looking to be renewed again, or if it is the final season.

