Take a Look at Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown’s Full Relationship Timeline The 'Funky Friday' host announced in October 2025 that he and the comedian welcomed their second child together. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 10 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@watchjazzy

Former NFL star Cam Newton realized it's never too late to find a different path. He played in his last pro football season with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and, as of this writing, doesn't appear to be interested in returning to the league. Cam and podcasting, creating his own YouTube platform with his Funky Friday podcast. The NFL player even announced in February 2024 that he was retiring from the sport, stating, "I'm a YouTuber now."

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to making career changes, Cam has continued expanding his family. In October 2025, he became a father of nine after he and his girlfriend, actor and comedian Jasmin Brown, welcomed their second child together. The pair's baby came after multiple years of enduring public opinions about their relationship. But, just how long have Cam and Jasmin been together? Here's their full relationship timeline.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown went public with their romance in 2022.

While multiple reports suggest that Cam and Jasmin started dating around 2021, they didn't appear together in public until 2022. According to People, they officially went public with their relationship at Milan Fashion Week that year. Before then, Cam and Jasmin were spotted at multiple events, including NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Their chemistry was hard to miss, and fans began putting the pieces together. Though they didn’t post each other on their main feeds, they occasionally appeared in the background of mutual friends’ stories, fueling dating rumors.

They both discussed their relationship on separate podcasts in 2022.

Despite being spotted together and their relationship all but confirmed on social media, Jasmin and Cam took their time discussing the details of their relationship. However, once they did, they opened their romance up to public fodder. In March 2022, Jasmin sent the internet into a frenzy when she appeared on Shan Boodram's Lovers and Friends podcast, where she spoke about being “naturally submissive” in romantic relationships. She didn’t name Cam, but many fans connected her comments to their rumored romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Her remarks sparked conversations online about gender roles, relationship dynamics, and her relationship status with the NFL star. The following month, Cam confirmed on The Pivot Podcast that he and Jasmin were together. The athlete praised his girlfriend's femininity, support, and energy, hinting at how their bond was different from his past relationships.

Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton welcomed their first child in March 2024.

In March 2024, Jasmin announced that she had welcomed her first child with the former football player by posting a funny Instagram Stories video about the realities of the postpartum experience. The couple had previously decided to keep the details of Jazzy's pregnancy private, but they confirmed she gave birth to a baby girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Cam Newton admitted to cheating on Jasmin Brown in October 2024.

As Cam and Jasmin's relationship became more serious, they became more comfortable discussing it publicly. A little too comfortable. During an October 2024 episode of his podcast, Cam spoke to comedian Corey Holcomb, where he admitted to cheating on Jasmin with other women throughout their relationship.

“As long as I’ve been with Jas, Jas has not been the only person I’ve had sex with,” he revealed. “There’s times where I’ve openly had conversations, and this is why me and Jas are growing in our relationship…Jas allows me to speak to her, and we’re able to have banter, whether it’s uncomfortable banter or kicking s--t banter.”

Article continues below advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Cam's comments sparked relationship debates online and caused many to say they felt sorry for Jas. According to , the Zatima actor stated that fans shouldn't cry for her, as she was well aware that she wasn't the only one her boyfriend was intimate with. "Childddddd here come the ‘just checking on you’ DMs. I am fine,” Jasmin wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time. “TRUST ME, I know WHO and WHAT my n---a is. Ain’t no secrets or surprises. He can talk to me about anything.”

Cam Newton announced that he and Jasmin welcomed their second child in October 2025.

Despite the extra attention on their relationship due to their transparency, Cam confirmed in October 2025 that he and Jasmin are stronger than ever. In October 2025, he shared on The Tamron Hall Show that the couple had welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. The reveal came after Tamron asked him about the baby's due date, to which he replied, "Oh, he’s already here."

Article continues below advertisement