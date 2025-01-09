Is TV Personality Cameron Mathison Married? Details The soap star got divorced in 2024. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 9 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the stars of General Hospital is among the high-profile people who have lost their homes to the wildfires currently raging across southern California. Cameron Mathison, who has starred in a variety of soap operas and television films, said that he lost his entire home in the fire, but added that his family is safe.

Following the news that Cameron had lost his home, many wanted to know whether the soap star was married. Here's what we know.

Is Cameron Mathison married?

Cameron was married from 2002 to 2024 to Vanessa Mathison, but the two announced that they were getting a divorce just days after their 22nd wedding anniversary. "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the couple said. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

Before marrying Cameron and becoming a mother, Vanessa had an 18-year career as a model. "I haven't modeled since I got pregnant with Leila, so it's been just over two years. No plans to go back," she said in 2008. "I did it for 18 years, I enjoyed it so much and I had so many opportunities to travel that I would have never had and met wonderful people, but I think 18 years is long enough."

Does Cameron Mathison have any children?

As Vanessa shared, Cameron and Vanessa had two children together, Leila and Lucas. Lucas was born in 2003 and Leila was born in 2006. In spite of their high-profile father, both kids appear to have led relatively normal lives and are now young adults.

Cameron said that his home was destroyed in a fire.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Cameron explained how dire the situation was for him. "I've been up all night. I can't sleep," Mathison explained. "I've lost my home and everything that I own. I have this hoodie and a pair of pants and two pairs of sneakers left. That's it." Cameron's home was destroyed in the Eaton fire, which engulfed 10,000 acres of land.

Cameron added that after seeing the fire while he was going out to dinner, he knew that he would have to prepare for the worst. "I raced back home and I put a bag together with what I'm wearing ... and I left to come and stay at an apartment here in Pasadena with my daughter and her mom and then as we're watching the news, I realize this could be bad," he said.