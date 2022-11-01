Giratina Origin Forme Is Available in 'Pokémon GO' — Does It Come in Shiny?

Whether you're a real completionist as a Pokémon trainer or are just looking for bragging rights among your fellow players, you might be on the lookout for Shiny versions of your favorite Pokémon. In case you aren't aware, Shiny Pokémon are Pokémon with an alternate color scheme than their usual palette. These can range from slightly off-color Pokémon or they can amount to completely different-looking versions of well-known creatures.

In fact, even Legendary Pokémon can be Shiny too!