Hoothoot Is the Star of This Week's 'Pokémon GO' Spotlight Hour — Can It Be Shiny?
There's nothing like a spotlight hour in Pokémon GO to help out with your collection in the popular ARG. Whether you're trying to find a specific Pokémon with better stats or are farming for Candies to level someone up, the weekly Spotlight Hour is a great way to fish for your specific needs in the game.
Spotlight Hours see an increased spawn rate for specific Pokémon and typically take place between 6 pm and 7 pm local time. If you're lucky, there's a chance you could get a Shiny Pokémon too.
Shiny Pokémon are highly sought after as Pokémon with alternative color schemes to their original look. They aren't necessarily stronger, but they do look pretty spiffy, and they're perfect for completionist Pokémon collectors.
Normally, there's a 1 in 500 chance for players to encounter shiny Pokémon, but a spotlight hour can help cut out plenty of that tedium.
The week of Nov. 28 sees Hoothoot as the star of this week's spotlight hour. But can you catch a shiny one?
Can Hoothoot be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
Hoothoot is a popular Gen 2 Pokémon of the Johto Region. This Normal/Flying-type species is easily recognizable from its one bird leg, spherical brown body, red eyes, and distinct black horns. At level 20 in the original games, it can evolve into Noctowl.
A Shiny Hoothoot has a yellow body instead of brown.
As the star of this week's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, players will be seeing plenty of them appear on their in-game maps. But can you encounter a Shiny one? After all, not all Spotlight Hour Pokémon have their shiny versions available to catch in the game.
Thankfully, Shiny hunters out there can start saving their Poké Balls. Hoothoot can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, meaning there's a chance for you to run into one during the spotlight hour.
While a Spotlight Hour doesn't necessarily affect the spawn rate of Shiny Pokémon, having several of them appear at once is a great place to start when you're digging around for those off-color rarities!
Hoothoot's Spotlight Hour takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 between 6pm and 7pm.