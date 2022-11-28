Hoothoot Is the Star of This Week's 'Pokémon GO' Spotlight Hour — Can It Be Shiny?

There's nothing like a spotlight hour in Pokémon GO to help out with your collection in the popular ARG. Whether you're trying to find a specific Pokémon with better stats or are farming for Candies to level someone up, the weekly Spotlight Hour is a great way to fish for your specific needs in the game.

Spotlight Hours see an increased spawn rate for specific Pokémon and typically take place between 6 pm and 7 pm local time. If you're lucky, there's a chance you could get a Shiny Pokémon too.