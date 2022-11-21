Can Petilil Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? They Have a Spotlight Hour in the Game This Week
The Shiny Hunt is always on in just about any Pokémon game. This holds true for mainline titles like the newly-released Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on the Nintendo Switch, but it's also very much active in an ongoing live-services game like Pokémon GO. The popular mobile ARG allows players to use their smartphones to walk around their immediate areas in real time to catch virtual Pokémon in the wild. And by and large, Shiny Pokémon still exist in this game too.
Shiny Hunting can be pretty tedious in any Pokémon game, but it can be downright frustrating in a game that requires you to physically walk around to try and find one. If you want to make the effort for that one particular Shiny, you want to ensure that your efforts will eventually be rewarded.
To that end, Pokémon GO has Spotlight Hours, where the spawn rate for a particular Pokémon is vastly increased. Petilil is the latest star of the Spotlight Hour, but can Petilil be shiny in Pokémon GO?
Can Petilil be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
Petilil is a Grass-type Pokémon that was introduced in Gen 5 and has been featured in every mainline Pokémon game since its initial debut. Its appearance resembles a plant bulb and it can use moves like Leaf Guard or Chlorophyll. When exposed to an in-game Sun Stone item, it evolves into a Lilligant.
It normally appears with a green body, but its shiny appearance makes it more light-yellow.
Petilil first appeared in Pokémon GO in July 2020 and is now receiving its own Spotlight Hour this week. From 6pm to 7pm local time on Nov. 22, Petilil will spawn at an increased rate. You'll also receive more Candy, Stardust, and XP for catching them. But even with more Petilils on the map this week, can they be shiny in the game?
Unfortunately, no. While a Shiny version of Petilil does exist in other games, you can't get a shiny Petilil in Pokémon GO just yet. At this time, it's unclear when the mobile game will include a Shiny Petilil, though players will have to wait a bit longer for this one.