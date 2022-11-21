Can Petilil Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? They Have a Spotlight Hour in the Game This Week

Shiny Hunting can be pretty tedious in any Pokémon game, but it can be downright frustrating in a game that requires you to physically walk around to try and find one. If you want to make the effort for that one particular Shiny, you want to ensure that your efforts will eventually be rewarded.

To that end, Pokémon GO has Spotlight Hours, where the spawn rate for a particular Pokémon is vastly increased. Petilil is the latest star of the Spotlight Hour, but can Petilil be shiny in Pokémon GO?