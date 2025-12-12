Trump Issues Pardon for Woman Convicted of State Crimes — Can He Do That? Trump has issued pardons for state crimes in the past, but did they hold up in court? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 12 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The topic of limits to presidential power has been a hot-button issue for years. For President Donald Trump, he and his administration seem to want to have no limits. Or, at least, distressingly few limits. They have been battling it out in court over where the president's power should end and have occasionally received a slap on the wrist for reaching too far.

One topic where it seems as though the president has an enormous amount of power is his right to issue pardons. In December 2025, Trump issued a pardon that drew immediate backlash. That pardon, issued for a state crime, may not even be legal. So, can a president pardon state crimes? Here's what we know.

Can a President actually pardon a state crime?

For federal crimes, the law is pretty clear. In Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution, it reads that, "he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment."

However, law scholars have interpreted the text to mean that "Offences against the United States" only refers to federal crimes. Even the American Bar Association, the governing body for lawyers in the United States, has a website dedicated to the topic.

It explains, "A U.S. president has broad but not unlimited powers to pardon. For example, a president cannot pardon someone for a state crime. And constitutional experts are divided on whether a president can pardon him- or herself." So, no. While a president can pardon federal crimes, he or she is not allowed to pardon state-level crimes.

Trump just tried to pardon Tina Peters, sitting in prison for state crimes related to the 2020 election.

But it would seem that, once again, President Trump seems uninterested in what the law says, and he's pushing to see how far he can reach before the courts slap his hand back. On Dec. 12, 2025, he wrote on Truth Social that he was planning to issue a pardon for a woman who engaged in crimes during the 2020 election.

He wrote, "Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest. Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the 'crime' of demanding Honest Elections." Trump added, "Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!"

Peters was convicted in 2024 of four felony and three misdemeanor charges in connection with election fraud in Mesa County. She is serving nine years in prison for her role in a voting system breach. She has consistently peddled lies about the 2020 election being "rigged," according to NBC News. But, as the outlet notes, the pardon is largely symbolic.