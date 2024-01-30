Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Grab Your Roses! Your Ultimate Guide to Watching 'The Bachelor' Live on Hulu If you're eager to witness every moment of 'The Bachelor,' you're in luck because you can watch new episodes live on ABC with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 30 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Just when you think you're out, The Bachelor reels you back in! It's like a yearly ritual of vowing to quit the show, only to succumb once more to the irresistible allure of rose ceremonies and romantic escapades. Season after season, we find ourselves glued to the screen, wine glass in hand, ready to soak up every ounce of romance and juicy drama.

Sure, sometimes life gets in the way, and we miss an episode — but thanks to Hulu, we can catch up on all the drama the very next day! So, while we know we can stream the show on Hulu, the burning question remains: Can we actually watch The Bachelor live on Hulu? Let's dive in and find out!

Can you watch 'The Bachelor' live on Hulu?

If you're on the hunt for the live Bachelor experience sans cable, fear not! Tune in every Monday on ABC with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, and you won't miss a single rose ceremony or heart-thumping moment.

Now, if you're eager to get started, here's the lowdown on how to enter your Hulu + Live TV era! If you're already part of the Hulu family, just switch over to Hulu + Live TV with your existing account. Not on board yet? No worries! Sign up and prepare for the ultimate live viewing experience.

OK, we're not done yet! Whether you have Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, or even gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, the setup is a breeze and ensures you're ready to dive into the action without any hassle.

Then, punch in your zip code to scope out the local live TV scene. With your Live TV subscription, you'll have access to 90+ top channels, delivering live streams of everything from local happenings to nationwide spectacles. From intense sports games to breaking news and beyond, your Live TV journey promises a rollercoaster ride of excitement, tailored just for you! Just remember: What you get and when you get it may vary based on all sorts of factors.

And to top it all off like the cherry on a hot fudge sundae, all Hulu subscribers have access to binge-watch select past seasons of The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, The Golden Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise. We're not complaining at all, but prepare for a romance and drama extravaganza so captivating it'll keep you hooked for hours.

