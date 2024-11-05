Home > News > Politics Voters Are Sharing That Their Votes for Harris "Cancel Out" Their Dad's Vote for Trump Some TikTok users are posting about "canceling" their dad's vote with their own. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 5 2024, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jaromero88; @brewbooks; @therachelshow

The 2024 presidential election has undeniably divided many friends and families, depending on who had planned to vote for which of the two main candidates. And now on TikTok and social media in general, you have people posting about "canceling out" their dad's vote for Donald Trump by voting for Kamala Harris.

But what does it mean, exactly, to cancel out someone else's vote? In this instance, it refers to one person voting in order to make more of a difference than a family member who may not have their same values or goals in mind. Those who have shared their plans to "cancel out" a dad or husband's vote is all about an us versus them mentality that some voters have adopted.

What does canceling out your dad's vote mean on TikTok?

Some of the people who have shared TikToks after voting in their respective states also shared captions or text on the screen about "canceling out" their dad's vote for the other candidate. For some of the users, a further explanation was given, in regards to reproductive rights that they believe Harris has put more importance on in her campaign.

And for those voters, a vote for Harris means a vote for those rights to be maintained by individual women. They also believe that their dad, husband, or brother voting for Trump is in direct opposition to that. For them, voting for the other candidate means their relative's vote no longer counts, so to speak.

For some of the people who have shared their way to stand their ground, it's also a way for them to avoid confrontation with their loved ones whose votes and even values don't align with their own. So for them, instead of arguing about politics, they head out to vote and "cancel out" the other vote.

Does canceling out other votes work in the presidential election?

In the end, the votes that matter the most are the electoral votes from each of the states. But the swing states, which have the most electoral votes for candidates, offer the best view of how the election will play out. But the idea of canceling out one vote with another doesn't really work regardless.

