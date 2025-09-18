Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Candace Cameron Bure's Lookalike Daughter Gets Married! See the Stunning Wedding Pics

"We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl."

By

Published Sept. 18 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET

Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates Daughter's Wedding
Source: Instgaram

If you watched television in the 1990s, you almost certainly remember Full House. Starring Bob Saget, John Stamos, and other big-name celebrities, it was a household staple in the '90s.

It also helped launch some young stars into the spotlight, including Candace Cameron Bure.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Candace is less "pushy older sister" and more "mom of grown children." She recently celebrated the wedding of her only daughter. Here's what we know about the big day, as well as Candace's children.

candace cameron bure daughter wedding
Source: Instagram

Candace with her husband and two sons at daughter Natasha's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the wedding of Candace Cameron Bure's daughter.

For Candace's daughter, Natasha, and her husband, Bradley S. Perry, the big day came in on Sept. 14, 2025. Candace shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram celebrating the big day.

Everyone looked radiant and proud, and it was clear that the family was thrilled with the newest addition to the Bure clan.

Candace gushed, "We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl."

Article continues below advertisement

As a proud mom, Candace took a moment to praise her daughter, writing, "Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together."

The wedding took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

How many children does Candace Cameron Bure have?

Of course, Natasha isn't an only child. Cameron actually has three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim. She shares all three with her husband, Valeri Bure.

According to a 2011 interview with People, they were a very tight-knit family when the kids were growing up.

She shared, "We are a very close family and no matter what's on the schedule, we all stick together. We have dinner together just about every night and our weekends are all about having fun together. My time is so short with them and I know that when they start driving, it will start to change. But for now, I keep them close."

Article continues below advertisement
candace cameron bure kids
Source: Instagram

But that was then, and this is now. These days, all of the kids have moved out of the house.

Of her kids, Natasha has followed in her mom's footsteps most closely. People notes that she appeared on The Voice at 17 years old, along with Fuller House and several Hallmark Channel movies.

Lev, on the other hand, works on the family business, which is wine. He graduated from college and later married Elliot Dunham.

Maksim, as the youngest, is still figuring things out. Although he has graduated from college, he seems to be in no hurry to settle down any time soon, spending his time traveling and with friends.

Between the three of them, Cameron has had a busy life since the end of Full House.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Candace Cameron Bure Has Officially Revealed Why She Left Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes for Bible TikTok Clip — What's Her Stance on Religion?

What Is Great American Family Channel, Candace Cameron Bure’s New Employer?

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.