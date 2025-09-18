Candace Cameron Bure's Lookalike Daughter Gets Married! See the Stunning Wedding Pics "We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 18 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Instgaram

If you watched television in the 1990s, you almost certainly remember Full House. Starring Bob Saget, John Stamos, and other big-name celebrities, it was a household staple in the '90s. It also helped launch some young stars into the spotlight, including Candace Cameron Bure.

These days, Candace is less "pushy older sister" and more "mom of grown children." She recently celebrated the wedding of her only daughter. Here's what we know about the big day, as well as Candace's children.

Candace with her husband and two sons at daughter Natasha's wedding.

Here's what we know about the wedding of Candace Cameron Bure's daughter.

For Candace's daughter, Natasha, and her husband, Bradley S. Perry, the big day came in on Sept. 14, 2025. Candace shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram celebrating the big day. Everyone looked radiant and proud, and it was clear that the family was thrilled with the newest addition to the Bure clan.

Candace gushed, "We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl."

As a proud mom, Candace took a moment to praise her daughter, writing, "Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together." The wedding took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif.

How many children does Candace Cameron Bure have?

Of course, Natasha isn't an only child. Cameron actually has three children: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim. She shares all three with her husband, Valeri Bure. According to a 2011 interview with People, they were a very tight-knit family when the kids were growing up.

She shared, "We are a very close family and no matter what's on the schedule, we all stick together. We have dinner together just about every night and our weekends are all about having fun together. My time is so short with them and I know that when they start driving, it will start to change. But for now, I keep them close."

Source: Instagram

But that was then, and this is now. These days, all of the kids have moved out of the house. Of her kids, Natasha has followed in her mom's footsteps most closely. People notes that she appeared on The Voice at 17 years old, along with Fuller House and several Hallmark Channel movies.