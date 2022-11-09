Acclaimed Comics Artist Carlos Pacheco Passed Away — What Was His Cause of Death?

It's a dark day for fans of comics and graphic novels. On Nov. 9, 2022, it was confirmed that artist Carlos Pacheco passed away. He is best known for his work for Marvel Comics and DC Comics, as well as the 1998 comics run of Avengers Forever. He's worked in the comic book industry as an artist since the early 1990s and has worked on some well-remembered classics.

What was his cause of death? Read on for details on his storied life and untimely death.