Acclaimed Comics Artist Carlos Pacheco Passed Away — What Was His Cause of Death?
It's a dark day for fans of comics and graphic novels. On Nov. 9, 2022, it was confirmed that artist Carlos Pacheco passed away. He is best known for his work for Marvel Comics and DC Comics, as well as the 1998 comics run of Avengers Forever. He's worked in the comic book industry as an artist since the early 1990s and has worked on some well-remembered classics.
What was his cause of death? Read on for details on his storied life and untimely death.
What was Carlos Pacheco's cause of death?
Carlos Pacheco was born on Nov. 14, 1961. His career as a comics artist dates back to 1991 when he worked on alternate covers for Spanish-language editions of Marvel Comics. He rose to prominence in 1993 with the release of Marvel's Dark Guard, a book that he drew by himself. He would go on to work on several other notable Marvel heroes and even provided extensive work for DC Comics characters like Green Lantern and The Flash.
Aside from popular properties, he also release a fantasy comic book series called Arrowsmith, a story that re-imagines World War I in a magical fantasy setting. As recently as 2022, he published a sequel entitled Arrow Smith: Behind Enemy Lines to critical acclaim. Tragically, this would be one of the last comics he would publish before his death.
In late September 2022, Carlos revealed that he was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a neurodegenerative disease that slowly decreases motor functions. Earlier in the year, he took a sabbatical to deal with paralysis in his right leg, according to CBR. The diagnosis wouldn't be made public until months after the initial announcement.
On the initial diagnosis, Carlos wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post stating (translated by CBR from Spanish), "[This diagnosis] doesn't make me feel less fortunate to have lived the life I have lived, for the experiences I've had, the achievements I've made, and the people I've been fortunate to cross paths with. In truth, it's been a life that's gone beyond my wildest childhood dreams. Thank you to everyone who has been here. Let's keep going as always!"