'CMA Country Christmas' Host Carly Pearce's Boyfriend Has a Name That's Downright Royal

There's a running theme in the the comments section under the music video for country singing star Carly Pearce's song, "What He Didn't Do." It's full of fans relating to the lyrics about an ex who didn't appreciate Carly when he had her. One fan wrote, "I listened to this when I was going through a really bad breakup and now I'm in a happy relationship. This song got me through so much!"

Given that Carly was one of the co-writers on the song, was she inspired by her own dating life?