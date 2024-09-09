'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Baltierra Claims Daughter's Adopted Parents Blocked Her

On Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) took to social media and provided a troubling update about her relationship with her daughter Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa.

According to Catelynn, she's been "blocked" by her daughter's adoptive parents and she claims they've been ignoring her for months. She explained that, as Carly's biological mother, she feels powerless in this situation.

'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Baltierra said she's been blocked by her daughter's adoptive parents.

In her first of several Instagram Story posts, Catelynn wrote, "Adoption is crazy. I'm blocked all because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters ... How is that fair for Carly and her siblings? It's sad for sure ... But, makes me sad for the kids ..."

She said, "All I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried and continue to do so ... she can make the decision herself to understand who shut who out."

She shared screenshots of her alleged text exchange with Teresa, which showed her efforts to share updates about Carly's younger siblings. Despite her attempts, Catelynn claimed she was "ignored for months" before being "blocked."

In another Instagram Story, Catelynn emphasized that she gave Brandon and Teresa one of her "biggest gifts ever" and refuses to let them "take her voice." She hopes that by sharing her side on social media, Carly will see her efforts to stay in touch.

Catelynn further expressed her emotional pain, stating, "To know I mean nothing to the [adoptive parents] but just a womb to give a child hurts my heart ... I'm a person with feelings, the children I'm parenting have feelings ... Carly has feelings ... A child being involved with extra people that only love and support them," she continued.

She speculated that Brandon and Teresa allegedly cut off communication because they were "scared" and "threatened" by Carly's questions about their interactions. Despite the ongoing issues, Catelynn reaffirmed her support for Carly's relationship with her adoptive parents but questioned how keeping her biological family away benefits Carly.