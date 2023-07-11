Home > Television > Reality TV ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ Host Tami Roman Has a Long History in Reality Television 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' host Tami Roman may be familiar to some viewers of the MTV show, but if you don't already know her, we have the details. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 11 2023, Published 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It takes a solid lead to spearhead a reality romance series as chaotic as MTV's Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. Luckily, host Tami Roman is up for the challenge. She has a long-standing history in the entertainment industry, positioning her as the ideal person to preside over the Cheaters-reminiscent television show. So, who is Tami, and what is she known for? We have the details, from her background to her career to her marriages.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ host Tami Roman?

Tami’s career first took off in 1993 when she joined the cast of The Real World: Los Angeles, but that was only the beginning. Throughout the next decade of her professional work, the Caught in the Act: Unfaithful host avoided the reality television realm until joining the cast of VH1’s Basketball Wives and Basketball Wives LA.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

However, following her time on the series, Tami was adamant that she’d never return to the genre. When approached about joining The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, the television personality refused time and time again. “I am not coming back,” Tami told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. “I am off reality TV.” But oh, was she wrong.

After vehemently swearing off reality television, the New York native ultimately returned to The Real World franchise. And it didn’t end there. In 2022, Tami became the host of VH1’s Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, now in its second season.

Article continues below advertisement

“I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series,” the reality host said (per Deadline) when the series received the green light for Season 2. “We all want love, but it’s always good to know the truth about who you’re trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for.”

Is ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ host Tami Roman married?

Source: Getty Images

Tami’s previous marriage to former NBA player Kenny Anderson undoubtedly influences her work on Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. The duo married in 1994; however, four years later, in 1998, the television host filed for divorce because of her husband’s infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

While the divorce was finalized in 2001, Kenny allegedly stopped providing $8,500/month in child support payments, prompting Tami to file an $800,000 lawsuit in 2005. And in 2012, TMZ reported the parents finally settled the case after a nine-year battle.

Fortunately, Tami received another shot at a healthy, loving marriage when she tied the knot with her now-husband, Reggie Youngblood, in 2018. And with a 17-year age gap between the two, the television host revealed that she offered her spouse the opportunity to have a child with another woman because she didn’t want any more kids.