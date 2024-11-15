Home > Life Goals > Food Red Lobster CEO Comments on Endless Shrimp, Shocking Customers With Bold Decision The Red Lobster CEO's comments on the Endless Shrimp promotion's future left customers with all kinds of feelings. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 15 2024, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: NBC

For years, Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp promotion was a fan favorite, drawing in customers eager to indulge in unlimited plates of the seafood staple. However, recent comments by Red Lobster’s CEO, Damola Adamolekun, have left customers surprised — and in some cases, outraged. The promotion, which many associated with the restaurant’s identity, has been permanently shelved. Furthermore, the Red Lobster CEO’s comments on the Endless Shrimp promotion have stirred up chatter on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Turns out, the decision was part of a larger strategy shift for Red Lobster. This strategy includes changes to the menu and the return of a customer-favorite item. It, however, was the decision not to bring back the Endless Shrimp promotion that has everyone talking. What was it that the CEO said that stirred everyone up? Keep reading as we dive into it.

Article continues below advertisement

The Red Lobster CEO comments on the Endless Shrimp promotion during an appearance on the 'Today' show recently.

During an appearance on the third hour of the Today show, the Red Lobster CEO made waves with his bold comments about the popular Endless Shrimp promotion. When asked about the promotion, the CEO remarked that it wasn’t coming back, bluntly stating, "I can do math."

This comment, while concise, struck a chord with many Red Lobster customers. Some viewed it as a "savage" response. Others interpreted it as an unnecessary jab. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "Nothing shrimpy about that savage talking point." Another clapped back at the math comment with a sassy response, "So do I. Red Lobster – Endless Shrimp = No me." This comment suggested that getting rid of the promotion would ultimately get rid of customers too.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortune later described the promotion as one of Red Lobster's "major blunders," noting that while it generated buzz among customers, it also led to millions in operating losses.

Article continues below advertisement

The end of Endless Shrimp divides opinions and sparks online debates.

While some customers were upset about the end of the promotion, others questioned why it lasted so long. "Took them long enough to figure that out," one X user wrote, referring to the unsustainable nature of the deal. Red Lobster employees, too, seemed to welcome the decision. One former employee shared on X, "Working at Red Lobster during the unlimited Endless Shrimp era was a nightmare." Other employees chimed in to agree it was stressful to work during this particular promotion.

Article continues below advertisement

However, not everyone was convinced that the promotion was to blame for Red Lobster’s financial troubles. Several commenters on X pointed fingers at private equity ownership, which they believe played a larger role in the company’s struggles. "So we’re still pretending that Endless Shrimp put Red Lobster into bankruptcy and not the private equity firms? OK, cool," one X user posted. Another echoed the sentiment: "Private equity killed Red Lobster, not the Endless Shrimp."

What’s next for Red Lobster after Endless Shrimp?

Despite the backlash, the decision marks a turning point for Red Lobster as the company looks to revamp its menu and reposition itself in the competitive restaurant industry. According to Today, the chain plans to roll out a more refined menu in 2024, focusing on quality over quantity. The CEO remains optimistic about the future, even as the company navigates customer frustration over the loss of a beloved promotion.

Article continues below advertisement

One change that may win back some diners is the return of hush puppies. During the Today show interview, Al Roker shared his excitement, "I stopped going to Red Lobster because they stopped the hush puppies. Since I was in college, I love the hush puppies. I’m glad they’re back." The CEO acknowledged that removing the fan favorite years ago caused a "social media riot," and its comeback reflects Red Lobster’s effort to reconnect with customers.