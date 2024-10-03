'Love Is Blind' Fans Suspect Chelsea Blackwell Is Engaged to Her New Boyfriend

While Netflix may never stop giving us more Love Is Blind seasons, some former stars make it impossible not to keep up with them. One breakout star from the dating show is Chelsea Blackwell. Chelsea initially sparked extra attention from fans when she bravely said she resembles actor Megan Fox. Then, she and Jimmy Presnell became one of the season's most popular couples, as fans couldn't help but watch them navigate their road to marriage.

Sadly, Chelsea and Jimmy broke up during the Season 6 finale before they could make it down the aisle. The couple remained casual during Spring 2024 but moved on to someone new once the cooler months came around. Chelsea, for her part, hard launched her relationship in October, though fans believe there's more to the story. Here's what to know about who the Love Is Blind alum is dating — and possibly engaged to!

Who is Chelsea Blackwell from 'Love Is Blind' dating?

In an Oct. 1, 2024 Instagram post, Chelsea did a hard launch of the new man in her life. On the Netflix star's timeline, she added several adorable photos of her and her boyfriend, Tim Teeter. The images included the pair making heart eyes at one another and abstract snaps of them kissing outside. "Me & T," Chelsea captioned the post. A lot is still being determined about Tim. While Chelsea tagged him in her post, his account is set to private, though his bio says he is a proud "degenerate" and the owner of Luxe Imports & Rentals LLC, a car rental company.

Fans think Chelsea is secretly engaged to her new beau.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea's hard launch turned plenty of heads. Thankfully, most of the responses were positive, as fans were happy to see her find love so soon after her public split from Jimmy. However, one eagle-eyed fan had some questions for Chelsea and Tim that needed to be answered and expressed as much in an October 2024 TikTok. In the post, the user, podcast host Positively Uncensored, reposted the couple's photos and said she knew the LIB star was dating someone new through her Instagram Story posts.

The host then took a deeper look at the picture and shared that she believed Chelsea might be engaged to Tim, as the professional images appeared to be engagement photos. She also noted the couple's photos had many engagement-like shots, including a closeup of a gold ring Chelsea wore for the shoot and another photo of a circle (or wedding band!) shown in the sunset as they kissed.

To keep your spidey senses tingling further, the photographer they used for the shoot may also be a dead giveaway. In addition to Tim's profile, Chelsea tagged Scott Stockton, who specializes in wedding photography. While that doesn't necessarily mean they're engaged, most couples aren't taking editorial like-photos for funsies.

Chelsea has remained mum about her possible engagement and will likely let us know what's going on in due time. For now, she's basking in her happiness with her newfound love. Jimmy also moved on publicly and, in May 2024, hard launched his romance with his new girlfriend, Farrah Rose Colonna.